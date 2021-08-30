F&G Commission will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1

Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. MDT at a special meeting via Zoom. People can attend in person at Fish and Game’s Southwest Regional Office, 15950 North Gate Boulevard, Nampa or by computer or call in.

Members of the public attending the meeting in person are encouraged to wear a mask. The special meeting will not include a public hearing, and no public comment will be taken during it.

Those wanting to listen in remotely can Live stream via Zoom: https://idfg.idaho.gov/ZJA

Meeting ID: 936 8235 8350, or call (253) 215-8782.

Agenda items include:

Adoption of Amended Temporary rule for outfitter elk set aside

Adoption of proposed rules

Season Setting: Set general hunt deer and elk tag limits for nonresidents and outfitter allocation in units/zones not having resident tag limits

Season Setting: Fall steelhead and coho 2021 run update and season modification

Season Setting: Correction for pheasant season closing date in Area 2

Season Setting: Report on wildfire and related closures on big game hunts and hunt modifications

Disposal of Powerline Road administrative parcel

Request for accommodation by bighorn sheep auction tag holder

Executive Session

To see full agenda and associated documents, go to the Fish and Game Commission webpage.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director's Office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-368-6185 (TDD).