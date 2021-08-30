Submit Release
Why Are People Turning to Blue Gem Hemp Full-Spectrum CBD Oil for Wellness?

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, USA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Not everyone likes hemp’s naturally-earthy taste. Adding sugary junk isn’t the solution. Their proprietary and solvent-less extraction method produces the market’s smoothest-tasting CBD oil. No strong hemp taste, no artificial flavors. Integrating AI and deep machine learning, your body absorbs more 5% of Blue Gem's CBD than other CO2, or solvent-based full-spectrum CBD products.

Don’t pay for CBD that humans and pets can't consume it all. Choose the marketplace’s most bioavailable formula. It has already been established that CBD contains zero psychoactive properties (it won't get anyone high). It does affect the health & wellness in a holistic manner offering a myriad of benefits such as alleviating inflammation, relieving pain, reducing seizures - all without causing a "high."

What is full spectrum CBD oil?

To begin with, full spectrum CBD is more than just CBD. The compound contains whole plant hemp extract molecules and all of them have some effect on human & pet's health in one way or another. There are over 100 cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and a plethora of other essential oils. Does full-spectrum CBD oil contain THC as well? Full-spectrum CBD oil contains a small amount of THC less than 0.3% on dry weight, however not enough to produce euphoric effects.

Blue Gem Hemp is always busy with the continuous innovative enhancements, to improve the extraction processes, says Rudaba Naqvi, the CEO of Blue Gem Hemp.

