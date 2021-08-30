Submit Release
Senate Democrats Urge State Supreme Court to Take Action on Evictions for Tenants with Pending ERAP Applications

Eviction Notice

The Senate Democratic Caucus sent the following letter to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to encourage the court to take action to halt evictions for tenants who already have pending applications in the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Caucus_SCOP_Eviction_ERAP_Application_letter_082721

