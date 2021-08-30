Chlamydia Infection Treatment Market Size Worth USD 12,821.5 Million by 2027 at 10% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Chlamydia Infection Treatment Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Freac Sand, Resin-Coated Proppant, Ceramic Proppant) By Application (Shale Gas, Tight Gas, Coal Bed Methane) By Region ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chlamydia Infection Treatment Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Chlamydia Infection Treatment Market Information By Product Type, Application And Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is expected to cross USD 12,821.5 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 10%.

Market Scope:

Chlamydia trachomatis is the cause of Chlamydia trachomatis, a Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI). A course of antibiotics is part of the chlamydia treatment plan. In addition, asymptomatic infection is relatively prevalent in persons. As a result, all sexually active women aged 25 and older who are at a greater risk of infection should be screened annually.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of the market are

Merck & Co. Inc. (US)

Pfizer Inc (US)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Gilead Sciences Inc. (US)

Sanofi (France)

Teva Pharmaceuticals (Israel)

Sun Pharma (India)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Novartis (Switzerland)

Market Drivers

The chlamydia infection treatment market is growing due to the rise in sexually transmitted diseases and the rising prevalence of chlamydia. Furthermore, rising government activities to raise awareness about STDs and increasing public knowledge about STDs are propelling the market forward. Government measures to raise awareness of STDs have increased in response to the growing economic cost of STDs. The expansion of the chlamydia infection treatment market is fueled by an increase in government-sponsored programs for disseminating awareness and efforts such as free diagnostic camps to promote regular health check-ups. There has been a rise in demand for frequent health check-ups as well as increased public awareness of illness screening.

Furthermore, the growing number of diagnostic facilities and the availability of Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) testing kits aid the market's expansion. The need for health check-up services that provide DTC testing kits has recently increased. A number of firms in the DTC testing market offer sexual health testing products, including STD testing. As a result, the market for chlamydia infection treatment is expected to develop due to the increased usage of disease screening.

Market Restraints:



Despite the importance of frequent STD testing, people often avoid it owing to social stigma; this can result in decreased screening, prevention, and care, stifling the growth of the chlamydia infection treatment market. Patients frequently withhold information about their sexual lives from doctors, limiting the expansion of the chlamydia infection treatment market even further.

COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19's increased prevalence is expected to have an impact on market growth over the projection period. The majority of pharmaceutical businesses have suffered considerable losses as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, which has hampered the chlamydia infection treatment market. During the early stages of the pandemic, many corporations limited or ceased their manufacturing and supply operations. However, the current COVID-19 situation is expected to return to normal as medical professionals and health authorities in the affected countries take the appropriate actions to combat the virus. During the COVID-19 epidemic, social distancing recommendations and resource reallocation caused substantial disruption of sexual health clinics around the world.

Market Segmentation

The global market for chlamydia infection therapy has been divided into three categories: causative organisms, administration route, and distribution channel.

The market has been divided into Chlamydia trachomatis and Chlamydia pneumoniae based on causative organisms.

The global chlamydia infection treatment market has been divided into oral, injectable, and other categories based on the route of administration

The chlamydia infection treatment market is divided into hospital pharmacy, internet pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others based on distribution channel.

Regional Insights:

Because of the well-established healthcare system, the high acceptance rate of medical screening, and the existence of a significant number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses, the North American chlamydia infection treatment market accounted for the highest share in 2020. Furthermore, the increased prevalence of STDs and rising government initiatives to raise STD awareness are propelling the market forward. Furthermore, the presence of key market players in this region, as well as their contributions through mergers and acquisitions and product launches, is fueling market expansion for chlamydia infection therapy.

The market for chlamydia infection therapy in Europe is being pushed by rising biopharmaceutical R&D spending and increased R&D investment. The presence of major market players also contributes significantly to market growth. Furthermore, rising government measures to combat the spread of STDs are propelling the chlamydia infection treatment market forward.

Due to quickly rising and improving healthcare infrastructure, increased need for medical screening, and more awareness for STDs, the Asia-Pacific chlamydia infection treatment market is predicted to grow at the quickest rate. Furthermore, the burgeoning biopharmaceutical industry, increased government support, major investments by key market participants, and developing R&D infrastructure all contribute to the market's growth.

