Chains of Slavery Offers Unique Perspective on America’s Past and Possible Future

Bible expert Brian Ridolfi examines U.S. history from a whole new perspective in Chains of Slavery.

A cautionary tale as told through a conversation between a political prisoner and a common thief who meet in jail

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The day that Timothy met Paul in prison was the day his life changed forever. The year is 2048, 11 years after America’s second revolution, and the country is cold and dark, not unlike the prison cell. Timothy has long ago given up hope. Little does he know, his perspective is about to change.

Hopelessly imprisoned in an appalling federal jail, Timothy encounters a wise old man named Paul who delivers startling information. “The end began at the beginning with an institution,” Paul tells him. “Slavery started a chain of events that caused America to go full circle. Slavery for one group of people produced slavery for all people.”

Timothy’s world is turned upside down by what he hears. He learns commonly-held perceptions are mostly wrong, many things he’d been taught aren’t true, and the prison he lives in goes far beyond the penitentiary walls. Along the way, he discovers mankind’s only hope.

Join Timothy and Paul as they examine U.S. history from a whole new perspective. In Chains of Slavery, the new book from bestselling author and Bible expert Brian Ridolfi, learn, through the power of story, Ridolfi’s thoughts on how the world’s freest nation lost its freedoms, and how it was slavery that initiated the process.

According to Ridolfi, Chains of Slavery is a work of fiction, but its warning is all-too real. In it, the United States’ past is revealed and its future foretold.

Bestselling author Brian Ridolfi is the Director of Biblical Studies for the Rhema Bible School in London, England. He is the author of three books, What Does the Bible Say About…? The Ultimate Bible Answer Book, Useful Maxims in a World of Empty Speak, and Chains of Slavery. His book What Does the Bible Say About…? The Ultimate Bible Answer Book was listed on Christian Marketplace’s Best Sellers List for Biblical studies in 2006.

Before becoming an author, Ridolfi graduated from the University of Nevada in 1997 with a BS degree in Geological Sciences. Soon after graduation, he began his career as a research scientist and scientific analyst. He currently resides in California where he continues to write Christian literature.

For more information, please visit www.brianridolfi.com.

