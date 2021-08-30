Safari Hotels & Conference Centre in Windhoek joins Accor's portfolio

Safari Hotels & Conference Centre, a prominent two-hotel complex in Windhoek, has become the first property in Namibia to join Accor’s (www.group.accor.com/en) portfolio.

The iconic city resort, conveniently located next to Eros Airport and just 10 minutes from the city centre, features the 215-key Safari Court Hotel, the 199-key Safari Hotel, and the country’s most prominent conference centre, with 16 venues including a 1,600-square-metre ballroom catering to 2,400 delegates.

This expansive hotel complex, considered the capital’s premier leisure and business destination, also offers swimming pools amid landscaped gardens, a selection of dining venues, a modern fitness centre, and a relaxed atmosphere, enhanced by warm hospitality and Namibian charm.

For relaxation, renewal, or pure pampering, the Oukolele Day Spa is known for its signature treatments using international skincare brands Algologie, Dermafix and Enviro, as well as the Jane Iredale mineral make-up range.

With Safari Hotels & Conference Centre now under Accor management, the property will undergo significant refurbishment in the coming months, with both hotels set to be rebranded. The Safari Court Hotel will be reimagined as an upscale brand and the Safari Hotel will be rebadged as an economy brand from the group’s portfolio.

Upgrades, which will be conducted while the property remains open, will span the entire complex and improvements will include the addition of new dynamic dining venues and hospitality concepts.

“Safari Hotels & Conference Centre is a landmark property, synonymous with Namibian hospitality, and its transition to a branded hotel complex under Accor’s expert management and new visionary ownership will capitalise on its facilities, location and reputation to realise its true potential,” said

Craig Erasmus, Vice President Operations, Sub Saharan Africa, Accor.

“We look forward to continue welcoming our guests as we usher a new exciting chapter for this city resort, promising them enhanced hospitality experiences that will make for a memorable stay.”

With the Safari Hotels & Conference Centre now part of Accor’s network, guests have the opportunity to join the group’s successful loyalty platform and daily lifestyle companion, Accor Live Limitless (ALL). Leveraging Accor’s vast portfolio of hospitality brands and carefully curated partnerships, ALL offers its more than 68 million members globally a raft of exclusive benefits and services that meet their lifestyle needs and aspirations.

Accor currently operates more than 157 properties in Africa with 85 more in the pipeline.

For more information on Safari Hotels & Conference Centre please visit: www.safarihotelsnamibia.com

Media Contact: marketing@safarihotelsnamibia.com

About Accor: Accor is a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The group has one of the industry’s most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing luxury and premium brands, midscale and economy offerings, unique lifestyle concepts, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor also boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 260,000 team members worldwide. Over 68 million members benefit from the company’s comprehensive loyalty program ALL - Accor Live Limitless - a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com or follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About ALL – Accor Live Limitless: ALL - Accor Live Limitless is a daily lifestyle companion. ALL harness and enhance the brands, services and partnerships offered by the Accor’s ecosystem. ALL delivers meaningful experiences and rewards to its most engaged customers while enabling them to work live, and play, far beyond their stay, at home and around the world. Thanks to this rich value proposition, Accor is bringing its Augmented Hospitality strategy to life with new digital platforms, iconic partnerships (Credit Cards, Mobility, Airlines, Entertainment with AEG, IMG, Paris Saint-Germain) and global roll-out plan for all its guests and 68 million of loyalty members.