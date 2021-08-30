Ohio Department of Education Awards Purple Star Schools  for Demonstrating Commitment to Military Families

Release date: 8/30/2021

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria today announced that 68 Ohio schools will be honored with the Purple Star Award this school year. The award recognizes a school’s commitment to serving and supporting students and families connected to the United States armed forces and Ohio National Guard. The list of honorees is available on the Ohio Department of Education’s Purple Star webpage. “Ohio’s military families make significant sacrifices that benefit all Ohioans,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “The schools receiving Purple Star Awards today recognize how important it is for all of us to support our military members and their families. It’s wonderful to see how these schools and communities have come together to rally around and care for our military members and especially military-connected students.”

"Congratulations to all of the schools joining the growing list of those across the state who are leaning forward in taking care of Ohio's military youth," said Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general and commander of the Ohio National Guard. “Supporting our children in the classroom is one of the most important things a school can do to give back to their local military members who have sworn an oath to protect and defend the nation's families."

“Military-connected students can face very unique challenges. I’m so proud of our Purple Star Award schools for recognizing those challenges and coming alongside students and families to support, encourage and care for them,” said DeMaria. “It’s always an honor to announce the Purple Star School Awards because these schools really exemplify what it means to be a community. They genuinely want to see each student succeed and they are intentional about making sure every student has the resources he or she needs to do so.”

To meet the requirements for the Purple Star Award, schools must designate a liaison between military-connected students and their families and the school. The liaison works with teachers to support the military-connected students in school and helps to ensure military families and students have access to necessary considerations and resources in the community. There are approximately 35,000 military-connected students in Ohio, including the children and siblings of members of the United States armed forces and Ohio National Guard. The Purple Star Advisory Board—formed by the Ohio Departments of Education, Higher Education, Veterans Services and Adjutant General—helps determine school eligibility requirements.

###