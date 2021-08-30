Road Closure This Week on Alder Run Road in Jackson Township, Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a pipe replacement project will close a portion of Route 1020 (Alder Run Road) between the intersection with Picnic Grove Road and Route 328 in Jackson Township, Tioga County.

On Wednesday, September 1 and Thursday, September 2, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be replacing pipes on Alder Run Road between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., weather permitting.

A detour using Picnic Grove Road, Route 1022 (North Road) and Route 328 will be in place while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

