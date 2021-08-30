Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bottle): 1600 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast

At approximately 1:45 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a bottle and struck the victim then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, August 28, 2021, 26 year-old James McCrae, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bottle).

