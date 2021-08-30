Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 3000 Block of 15th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the 3000 block of 15th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:21 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. The suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Saturday, August 28, 2021, 26 year-old Antonni Flores-Diaz, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

###