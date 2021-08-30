Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 2000 Block of Kalorama Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, August 26, 2021, in the 2000 block of Kalorama Road, Northwest.

At approximately 3:52 am, the suspect gained entry to a residential building at the listed location. The suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Thursday, August 26, 2021, 59 year-old Antoine Dickens, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

###