Traffic Fatality: Intersection of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue and Hayes Street, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a vehicle and dirt bike traffic crash that occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the intersection of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue and Hayes Street, Northeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 9:15 pm, the driver of a red 2005 Honda CRF250R (dirt bike) was traveling eastbound in the 4400 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. At the same time, a silver Hyundai Sonata, was traveling westbound in the 4500 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. As the Hyundai made a left hand turn into the 4400 block of Hayes Street, Northeast, the dirt bike collided with the passenger side of the Hyundai. The victim was separated from the dirt bike as a result of the traffic crash. DC Fire and EMS transported the operator of the dirt bike to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Additionally, the driver and one passenger of the Hyundai were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, August 29, 2021, after all life-saving efforts failed, the motorcycle operator was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 24 year-old Reginald Bynum, of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.