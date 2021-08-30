Arrest Made and Additional Suspects Sought in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 7900 Block of Eastern Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announced an arrest has been made and additional suspects sought in an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Sunday, August 22, 2021, in the 7900 block of Eastern Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 6:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who inside of their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects opened the driver side door and assaulted the victim. The victim exited the vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 19 year-old Tymen Fields, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

Additional suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.