Submit Release
News Search

There were 308 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,193 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made and Additional Suspects Sought in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 7900 Block of Eastern Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announced an arrest has been made and additional suspects sought in an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Sunday, August 22, 2021, in the 7900 block of Eastern Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 6:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who inside of their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects opened the driver side door and assaulted the victim. The victim exited the vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 19 year-old Tymen Fields, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

Additional suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Arrest Made and Additional Suspects Sought in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 7900 Block of Eastern Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.