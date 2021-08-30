Questex Rebrands Digital Signage Expo to Digital Signage Experience, New Brand “Elevates the Experience” to Connect the Digital and Physical Worlds

Adds Event Marketing Expert Sarah Joy Lagunzad to Lead Marketing; Opens Call for Speakers

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces the rebranding of Digital Signage Expo to Digital Signage Experience taking place March 22-24, 2022 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Digital Signage Experience provides the perfect opportunity for digital signage suppliers and solution providers to connect with buyers looking to use digital signage technology to educate, entertain and inspire.



The new brand reflects the focus on “elevating the experience” for Digital Signage Experience moving forward. The logo builds on the existing brand, with added depth and dimension to connect both the digital and physical worlds.

“We wanted the brand to demonstrate that the new DSE – Digital Signage Experience – retains the excitement and innovation that it has always stood for, but with an expanded mission and a broader audience. We believe the colorful new three-dimensional logo communicates that,” said Marian Sandberg, VP & Market Leader, Live Design International and Digital Signage Experience.

Sarah Joy (SJ) Lagunzad to Lead Digital Signage Experience Marketing

As a part of these new marketing efforts, event marketing expert Sarah Joy (SJ) Lagunzad joins Questex as a Senior Marketing Manager for Digital Signage Experience, Live Design International and XLive. Lagunzad brings 15 years of event marketing experience in live event production and the digital signage industry to Questex. Her goal is for live events to enrich and breathe new life into consumer experiences, allowing creativity and interconnectedness to flourish and expand their perspectives.

“SJ has devoted her career to developing the marketing vision and leadership that fosters brand recognition and growth. We are thrilled to welcome her to our team. Her passion and creativity for event marketing is infectious,” added Sandberg.

In addition, with over ten years of marketing experience in the digital signage marketplace, working with a variety of companies including Reality Interactive and Broadsign, Sonal Patel is working with Questex in a consultative role on Digital Signage Experience marketing.

Digital Signage Experience 2022 Call for Speakers

The Digital Signage Experience 2022 call for speakers is open. Digital Signage Experience is seeking case studies and real-world experience from professionals who are using digital signage and interactive technology to revolutionize communications and build brand experiences. The deadline is September 30, 2021. Apply here.

