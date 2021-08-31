Our Artificial Intelligence Consulting Services Can Help Businesses Breakthrough The Pandemics Barriers.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Exosphere , an AI Startup, begins offering artificial intelligence consulting services to help companies hurt by the pandemic recover. Formed by Sal Peer and Alex Athey, a pair of dedicated professionals with a vision to free the entrepreneur, resolve enterprise-level problems, and empower the everyday Joe.Our team is dedicated to increasing inclusion, accessibility, and scalability through AI innovations. Experienced in helping small business owners automate time-consuming tasks through AI and machine learning practices. Therefore, WE FEEL CONFIDENT WE CAN HELP SAVE OUR SMALL BUSINESSES.From NLP solutions to full server deployment of cloud-based applications, our team is ready to help our customers build the future.Our team's expertise lies in Python full stack server development.Applying our expertise in supervised, unsupervised, and reinforcement machine learning, neural networks, and deep learning, we build intelligent systems that make the best decisions with little to no human help.We build real-time speech recognition and conversational AI applications that drive user experience and increase engagement. Some of our current projects feature bleeding-edge tech AI operations by GPT-3 and GPT-J.We also offer server development. Cloud and server development is essential for artificial intelligence operations. Our trained IT professionals can help design and deploy customizable server environments for any AI task your business could need."My goal with our consulting service division is to increase access to bleeding-edge tools for our small business community and find AI automation that can address the current situation," said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere.We know for sure that artificial intelligence has many possibilities to transform your business. The use cases below are just a few examples of how our AI consulting and development services drive business efficiency and improve the bottom line.-Automation Development-Facial Recognition-Image Data Labeling-Activity RecognitionWe tailor our artificial intelligence solutions to our customer's particular needs using our knowledge of industry-specific business processes and challenges. So whether we can help to automate back-office operations, boost customer experience, improve security, or launch a genuinely innovative software product, our AI developers are up for the challenge.About AI ExosphereAt AI Exosphere, our focus is on Project Hail (HailyAI), an AI voice business assistant who can take complex digital actions and act in a sales and customer support role.

