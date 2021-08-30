Murray To Announce For Attorney General on September 16th

Event To Be Held Outside Wilmington Police Department

SEAFORD, DE, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julianne Murray will be announcing for Delaware Attorney General on September 16th at noon outside the Wilmington Police Department, William T. McLaughlin Public Safety Building, 300 N. Walnut Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Murray, a Republican will be outlining her vision the need for an independent Delaware Attorney General. She will answer questions from the media and the event will also be livestreamed on Facebook Live.

About Julianne Murray

Julianne Murray was the 2020 Republican nominee for Governor of Delaware. Jumping into the race late, she captured the Delaware Republican Party Convention endorsement. She won the Republican primary defeating two state legislators and two previous statewide nominees. Her campaign won the endorsement of Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

She worked for 20 years in a law firm environment, equally split between technical paralegal work and law firm management. Julianne continued to work as a law firm Administrator while attending law school until her final year of law school where she served as a judicial extern to Justice Henry DuPont Ridgely of the Delaware Supreme Court.

Admitted to practice law in Delaware in 2011, Julianne opened Murray Law LLC in early 2012 because she had a vision of a law practice that was based on constitutional principles and marked by personal service and a commonsense approach.

Julianne and her husband Patrick moved to Delaware in 2003 from Anne Arundel County, Maryland. They are both pet lovers and avid baseball fans.

