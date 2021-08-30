Injured Hiker Assisted from Rattlesnake Island

CONTACT: Lt. Bradley Morse 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 August 30, 2021

Alton, NH – On Saturday, August 28, at 2:05 p.m. NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a call for assistance on the Rattlesnake Island Trail on Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton. Jeannine Wender, from Saco, ME was hiking the Rattlesnake Island Trail and when she neared the summit of the island, she slipped and fell injuring her ankle. Wender was unable to bear weight and walk so friends called 911 for assistance. Alton and Gilford Fire Departments initially responded to the call and requested Fish and Game and Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) for additional manpower. Wender was carried down the trail to an awaiting Alton Fire Rescue boat and transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

This incident is a good reminder for all people recreating in the outdoors to plan appropriately when hiking. When hiking always carry appropriate equipment for unexpected situations and be prepared to spend the night if necessary. Having appropriate gear aides in safety. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for a list of recommended hiking equipment.

No further information is available at this time.