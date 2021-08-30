Female Electronic Dance Music Artist EGGSTA Releases her Latest Single “BAE" with South African Favourite, Lee Cole

EGGSTA Photoshoot 2

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGGSTA (a.k.a. Eden Michelle) South African-born, dutch artist and multi-dynamic female powerhouse, is set to make an impact on the electronic dance music scene with her first single of 2021, “BAE (before anyone else)” featuring South African ‘artist to watch’ and charting pop singer Lee Cole taking this hit single as much onto the dancefloor as the pop charts.

EGGSTA makes her 2021 appearance as a highly accomplished producer and songwriter whose rigorous classical music training brings a unique element to her sound. BAE was written by EGGSTA originally as an acoustic record in a beautiful garden in Surrey, United Kingdom where EGGSTA resided for a few years, later developing and producing the song herself into an electronic dance record.

EGGSTA and Lee Cole's collaboration on “BAE”, a millennial acronym for “Before Anyone Else” was recorded whilst EGGSTA was in South Africa during the 2020 global pandemic. “I remember hearing his song “I Don’t Wanna Wait” and thinking I had to have him on BAE. I knew his sultry, jazzy vocal would compliment the song perfectly. He nailed it in basically one take and I couldn’t be happier to have him on this song. I really love how our voices are so incredibly different yet blended so perfectly together on BAE.” says EGGSTA on collaborating with Lee Cole.

"BAE" sweetly speaks about a romantic relationship between two individuals, whether being in an early relationship or having been together for years and that their partner comes “Before Anyone Else”.

EGGSTA is set to release her EP “Back Home” later this year featuring multiple South African artists, with "BAE" being the first single off the EP. The “Back Home” EP is the nostalgic expression EGGSTA feels about being “Back Home'', in South Africa. The songs and artists featured all correlate with this feeling. Incorporating a further expression of how it felt in 2020 being kept at home as an artist and the feeling South Africa gives EGGSTA each time she returns “home” for a period. The EP will bring this feeling to life through music.

“There’s something quite beautiful about South Africa that always humbles me from the moment I step foot off the plane. I can’t quite explain it but if you’ve lived here, you know just how special this place is.” - EGGSTA

