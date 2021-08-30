Geotextile Market Revenue, Regional & Country Share, Key Factors, Trends & Analysis, To 2026
Reports And Data
Increasing population, industrialization and rapid urbanization have compounded growth in emerging markets, leading to a sharp increase in geotextile adoption.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Geotextile Market is forecasted to grow from USD 4.64 billion in 2018 to USD 11.86 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4%, during the forecast period. Increasing population; increasing industrialization and rapid urbanization have compounded growth in emerging markets, leading to a sharp increase in geotextile adoption.
The global Geotextile market report is an exhaustive analysis of the chemicals and materials industry and offers key insights into the market dynamics, drivers, restraints, current and emerging trends, and growth opportunities in the Geotextile market. The report provides an accurate estimation of the market size in terms of value and volume. The market size and share has been estimated and validated by implementing both top-down and bottom-up approaches.
Typically, geotextiles are used to improve soils that build streets, pipelines, embankments, and earth holding structures. They consist of numerous materials, including warp-knitted textiles, open - mesh textiles, and non - woven textiles. Filtration, separation, reinforcement, protection and drainage are the primary functions of the product. Geotextiles have filtration properties that allow water and other fluids to be separated from various solid particles. This filtration function is used mainly in drainage applications. Geotextile’s properties like flexibility and permeability are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. It is also expected that durability and cost effectiveness of geotextile will boost the market further during the forecast period. Growing bio-based geotextile consumption and rising investments in nonwoven geotextile are the key opportunities of the market. The factors that inhibit geotextile market growth include volatile raw material prices that affect synthetic geotextile demand.
Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1257
The major players in the market are:
Low & Bonar (UK), Officine Maccaferri (Italy), Koninklijke TenCate (Netherlands), Thrace Group (Greece), Huesker (Germany), Berry Global (US), Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark), DuPont (US), Strata Systems (US), Carthage Mills (US) and others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
The Geotextile Market is forecasted to grow from USD 4.64 billion in 2018 to USD 11.86 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4%, during the forecast period. Increasing population; increasing industrialization and rapid urbanization have compounded growth in emerging markets, leading to a sharp increase in geotextile adoption.
The market for non-woven segment is expected to grow the largest at USD 4.98 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Increasing demand in the road rail industry for nonwoven geotextiles is one of the key factors driving global growth in the geotextile market. In applications such as roads, payment overlays and aggregate drains, non-woven geotextiles are used. The woven geotextile is used for applications where high strength geotextile is required. While geotextiles are widely used in rock filtration, geotextiles are not suitable for liquid barriers filtration.
The market for synthetic segment is expected to grow the largest and fastest at USD 6.41 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The geotextile segment of polypropylene is expected to be the largest subsection of the synthetic geotextile. It is also expected that this segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The market for road construction is expected to grow the largest and reach USD 4.39 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. Geotextiles are used for the construction of roads as they help to keep the soil together, resulting in a longer life span of roads.
The market for Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow the largest and reach USD 3.68 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12.4%. The main geotextile market in this region is China, India, Japan and South Korea. The key factor driving market growth is the increasing number of infrastructure development activities in the region, particularly in ASEAN countries. Several leading players have conducted strategic expansion activities in this region to meet the growing demand from the construction and agricultural industries
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/geotextile-market
Market Overview:
The materials and chemicals industry uses diverse raw materials, from air and minerals to oil to create an immense variety of products (such as petrochemicals, agrochemicals and fragrances). The chemical industry produce basic chemicals (sold within the chemical industry), specialty chemicals (for paints and inks, crop protection), and consumer chemicals (sold directly to public such as detergents). The development of digital technologies (such as advance analytics) and increasing environment concerns has led materials and chemicals industries to explore decarbonization technologies.
Material (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Synthetic
Natural
Product (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Woven
Non-woven
Knitted
Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Erosion
Drainage Control
Road Construction
Others
Ask For Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1257
Regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
In addition to corporate strategy, Geotextile market throws light on different properties to curb the progress of fuel or industry. The focus is more on applicable sales strategies to increase the company’s productivity to achieve higher economic performance. It also covers research and development activities, online and offline activities, the latest product launches, and some of the competitive expansion adopted by major global companies. Research reports use effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and info graphics.
Related Reports:
Urea Market Share
Polyester Staple Fiber Market Forecast
About Us:
Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and data
+1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn