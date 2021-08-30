Aminoglycosides Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028
Growing application of digital health agenda by ERS and WHO for tuberculosis eradication is fueling the market growth.NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Aminoglycosides Market size is expected to reach USD 2.13 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 3.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.
Aminoglycoside drugs are used for the treatment of various bacterial infections in humans and animals. Application of this class of drug for defense against infection resistance and as antibacterials drive the growth of the market. Increase in the number of people suffering from tuberculosis across the globe is also encouraging the growth of the market. The presence of UNITAID and Global Drug Facility is further anticipated to fuel the market growth. These organizations serve as an intervention for the diagnosis and management of tuberculosis. Rising cases of MDR-TB and yearly procurement requirement by GDF and STOP TB foundation is further anticipated to boost the market.
Side effects associated with the drugs such as irreversible hearing loss, muscle twitching, and seizure will hinder the growth of the market. The decrease in sales of a certain type of aminoglycosides will also limit the market.
The Asia Pacific holds the largest market share. Instances of tuberculosis are high in this region, and also the availability of multi-drug such as Kanamycin and Capreomycin in the region is boosting the market in the APAC region. Presence of a large number of market entities in China, Japan and India are forecasted to encourage the growth of the market. Kanamycin suppliers are located in this region that provides drugs to STOP TB and GDF, hence increasing the contribution from APAC.
Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Aminoglycosides are potent antibiotics that contain several properties for the treatment of life-threatening diseases.
• Neomycin holds the largest market share of 17% in the year 2018. It finds its application in topical formulations for the treatment of different skin infections.
• Kanamycin is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% throughout the forecast period. It is used in MDR-TB after the failure of capreomycin but before treatment with amikacin.
• Injectables accounted for the largest market share of 24% in the year 2018. Use of kanamycin & capreomycin by the global organization via injectables is forecasted to fuel the market growth.
• Feed holds a market share of 22% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to grow with 4.2% throughout the forecast period. Majority of in-feed and in-water aminoglycoside product is used in pig and poultry industries.
• Retail Pharmacies hold a market share of 27% in the year 2018 with a CAGR of 3.7% throughout the forecast period.
• Veterinary is forecasted to hold a market share of 24% in the year 2026 with the highest CAGR. It will boost industrial growth due to the higher growth of outbreaks in animal diseases.
• These drugs are restricted to food-producing animals as they can lead to toxic effect and resistant effect on human after consuming the animal.
• The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share of 27% in the year 2018 owing to the presence of market players and a high incidence of tuberculosis in the region.
• North America holds a market share of 22% in the year 2018. Early-phase diagnosis and treatment of disease are forecasted to drive the market of the product in this region.
• Key participants include Vega Pharma Ltd., Kremoint Pharma Pvt. Ltd, Xian Wison Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Bolai Pharmacy Co., Ltd., Taiwan Fructose, Medson Pharmaceuticals, Hangzhou Uniwise International Co., Ltd., Yi Chang Veterinary Medicine Factory, HuvePharma, and Medico Remedies Pvt. Ltd among
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Aminoglycosides Market on the basis of Drug, Mode of Administration, Application, Distribution Channel and Region:
Drug Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Neomycin
• Tobramycin
• Gentamicin
• Amikacin
• Paromomycin
• Streptomycin
• Kanamycin
Mode of Administration Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Feed
• Injectable
• Intra-mammary
• Topical
• Oral
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Veterinary
• Skin
• Respiratory
• UTI & Pelvic Disease
• Neonatal Sepsis
Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
• Clinics
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• MEA
• Latin America
In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Aminoglycosides market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.
