Preliminary winners of second Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program (MO VIP) drawing notified Friday

For Immediate Release: August 28, 2021

Media Contact: Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — An official total of 566,151 entries were included in the second MO VIP drawing which occurred on Friday. The MO VIP incentivizes vaccination for those who have not yet been vaccinated, as well as provides an opportunity for rewards for the more than 3 million Missourians who have already made the decision to be protected through vaccination. More than 70,000 Missourians entered the incentive program since the first drawing took place on Aug. 13.

Notification of 180 new preliminary winners occurred between 6-7 p.m. Friday evening by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services using the information provided at the time the individual registered.

“Everyone who gets vaccinated and enters this drawing is a winner in my mind, regardless of whether they receive a prize,” said DHSS Acting Director Robert Knodell. “We know the vaccines give protection against severe illness, hospitalizations and death we have seen with COVID-19 - that’s the true definition of winning.”

Since the MO VIP launch on July 21, 2021, the state’s vaccine dashboard at MOStopsCovid.com/data shows more than 450,000 doses have been administered. As of today, more than 52 percent of Missouri’s eligible population (age 12 and up) has completed vaccination, while more than 60 percent have initiated vaccination by receiving a first dose.

Those who have already entered the MO VIP should not enter again. Unless selected and confirmed as a winner in one of the drawings, individuals will remain eligible for all future drawings.

Entries are divided into three categories:

In each drawing, 80 winners are randomly selected for each of the Red and White categories (10 from each congressional district, per category). These individuals will each receive a cash prize of $10,000. In addition, 20 adolescents from the Blue category will be randomly selected to receive a $10,000 education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program. With the program’s five drawings, a total of 900 individuals will be rewarded through MO VIP through October.

To allow time for records and eligibility to be verified, confirmed winners will be announced two weeks following each drawing. Entries were accepted online through 11:59 p.m. on August 25, 2021, for the second drawing. Missourians can still register for the remaining drawings but only need to enter once. For those who have not previously entered, the next deadline for entries is Sept. 8.

Official rules, frequently asked questions and a program timeline are available at MOStopsCovid.com/win.

Get the facts about COVID-19 vaccines and find a vaccine near you at MOStopsCovid.com.