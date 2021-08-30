Submit Release
News Search

There were 154 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,034 in the last 365 days.

WFP welcomes US$1.2 million from the republic of Korea for WFP's response to the food crisis in Africa

World Food Programme (WFP) Download logo

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) received US$1.2 million from the Republic of Korea to provide humanitarian activities for food crisis in the following countries: Ethiopia, Nigeria, Madagascar, South Sudan and Burkina Faso.

Chris Nikoi, WFP Regional Director for Western Africa said: “We are grateful for this generous and timely contribution from the government of the Republic of Korea and Korean people to some of the most severe food-insecure communities in Burkina Faso and Nigeria.”

Menghestab Haile, WFP Regional Director for Southern Africa said: “Because of climate change, COVID-19 and lack of access to water, populations in Southern Madagascar are facing unprecedented levels of food insecurity and malnutrition. The number of people on the verge of starvation is likely to double as we are close to the start of the lean season in October. We are therefore grateful for this generous and timely contribution from the government of the Republic of Korea and Korean people which is making a significant difference in the lives of people.”

This contribution will boost WFP's humanitarian efforts including food assistance for vulnerable communities in five countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).

You just read:

WFP welcomes US$1.2 million from the republic of Korea for WFP's response to the food crisis in Africa

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.