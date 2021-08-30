Global Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Share Will Reach USD 4,500 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 2,300.8 Million in 2020 to reach USD 4,500 Million by 2026, at 17.4% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Catalent Inc., Cobra Biologics, Wuxi Biologics, WaismanBiomanufacturing and others.

Global Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: Overview

The plasma DNA is a lump of DNA materials gained from different tissues and cells, along with that it is a microbial circular, smaller, and extrachromosomal DNA duplicate self-reliantly used in recombinant DNA technology and genetic engineering. The plasma DNA is classified into GMP Grade Plasmid DNA, Non-GMP grade plasmid DNA, and high-quality plasmid DNA. Good quality plasmid DNA is utilized in the GMP-compliant making of recombinant viruses, RNA, antibodies. The viral vector tool is used by molecular biologists to transfer genetic material into cells. The different types of viral vectors can be used to transport nucleic acids into the genetic makeup of cells along with the lentivirus, retrovirus, adenovirus, and herpes simplex virus, and adeno-associated virus. Viruses have developed to progress particular mechanisms that carry their genomes inside the cells they contaminate.

Industry Major Market Players

Merck KGaA

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Lonza

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Catalent Inc.

Cobra Biologics

Wuxi Biologics

WaismanBiomanufacturing

Takara Bio Inc.

Genezen laboratories

MiltenyiBiotec GmbH

Batavia Biosciences

SIRION Biotech GmbH

BioNTech IMFS GmbH

Virovek Incorporation

Audentes Therapeutics

RegenxBio Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

YPOSKESI

Advanced BioScience

Market Dynamics

The global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is anticipated to expand at the largest CAGR owing to the rising cases of patients going for gene therapy as it is a foremost sector in medical science that undertakes new treatment improvements for patients with different diseases. The genetically modified treatment has become a capable treatment approach for several diseases, counting specific viral infections and inherited disorders. The high need for plasmid DNA due to the boost in gene therapy growth is likely to enhance the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the constant research activities associated with the viral vector gene therapies, the availability of useful viral vector gene therapies for cancers and rare diseases, and the new approval of various viral vector gene therapies are propelling the market growth. Also, viral vectors such as baculovirus, adenoviruses, herpes simplex viruses, and others result in better applications in new drug development as well as vaccinology.

Global Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 2,300.8 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 4,500 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 17.4% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Catalent Inc., Cobra Biologics, Wuxi Biologics, WaismanBiomanufacturing, and Others Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: Segmentation

The global viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market has been classified into product type, application, and end-user. The global market of viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing based on the product type has been segmented into viral vectors, plasma DNA, and non-viral DNA vectors. Based on the application, the market has been divided into cancer, inherited disorder, infectious diseases, and others. In terms of the end-user, the market has been separated into DNA vaccines, gene therapy, immunotherapy, and others.

On the other hand, the key factors limiting the market growth include ethical, regulatory, and scientific challenges regarding gene therapy, manufacturing capacity restrictions, and production challenges concerning to large-scale manufacturing of vectors. On the contrary, the surge in healthcare infrastructure will produce many growth opportunities in the sector, where the demand for viral vectors and plasmid DNA will increase worldwide in the near future.

The geographical split of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market comprises North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America. In terms of region, North America is dominating the global market due to the augmentation of plasmid DNA and the viral vector manufacturing in the United States because of the largest number of generic drugs in the growth phase, which in turn is creating a high requirement for viral vector manufacturing.

Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market By Product Type (Viral Vectors, Plasma DNA, and Non-Viral DNA Vectors), By Application (Cancer, Inherited Disorder, Infectious Diseases, and Others), and By End-User (DNA Vaccines, Gene Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Others): Global & Regional Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2021–2026

This report segments the Global Vectors & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market as follows:

Global Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: By Product Type

Viral Vectors

Plasma DNA

Non-Viral DNA Vectors

Global Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: By Application

Cancer

Inherited Disorder

Infectious Diseases

Others

Global Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: By End-User

DNA Vaccines

Gene Therapy

Immunotherapy

Others

