Mavrics: Origins Volume 1 Takes Indie Comics by Storm with a Successful Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign

The creator of MAVRICS: Origins, the new sci-fi epic comic series, has just achieved a successful Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to help launch MAVRICS: Origins Vol 1 later this year. After exceeding the original $500 funding goal by 2843%, the MAVRICS crowdfunding campaign achieved a stretch target of $14K from over 200 backers.

Supported by Global Frequency Studios, MAVRICS is comprised of a creative team including Aaron Neff (Writer/Creator), Garrett Gabbey (Artist), Jake Thomas (Editor), and Eric Weathers (Letterer). As part of the crowdfunding campaign, MAVRICS pledged to donate 1 copy of MAVRICS: Origins Vol 1 to OPERATION GRATITUDE for every 10 backers, rising to 2 copies after the $10K milestone was reached. OPERATION GRATITUDE is a charity organization forging strong bonds between America and its Military and First Responder heroes since 2003. After reaching 203 backers MAVRICS will now be donating 40 copies to the charity.

A MAVRICS spokesperson says “We are rocked that MAVRICS: Origins Vol 1 has now been crowdfunded and is ready to break new ground in the epic sci-fi comics genre. We would like to thank Indiegogo and Global Frequency Studios for their support and give a massive thank you to our many backers, without whom we could never have achieved this success.”

About MAVRICS: Origins Vol 1

MAVRICS: Origins Vol 1 is a 60-page, perfect bound, offset printed, high-quality, oversized 9x12 graphic novel. The new sci-fi epic series features an alternate timeline where futuristic combat suit-wearing elite pilots called MAVRICS, are involved in an ongoing conflict for the ‘battlefield of tomorrow’. The plotline of MAVRICS: Origins Vol 1 follows a new technology that can alter history, which ultimately leads to a fight to decide humanity’s fate.

About Global Frequency Studios

Global Frequency Studios provides a growing publishing network for creators run by a small group of individuals based throughout the United States and elsewhere.

