Green Packaging Market Report 2021-2026: Industry Growth, Top Key Players, Share, and Size
Green Packaging Market
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Green Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global green packaging market size reached around US$ 232.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global green packaging market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
Green packaging, also known as sustainable packaging, refers to a type of packaging that uses sustainable materials and manufacturing processes to reduce environmental degradation. It incorporates plant-based plastics, recycled packaging materials, and biodegradable products for manufacturing different products. Apart from this, green packaging involves the utilization of renewable energy sources, like biofuels, wind, and solar, in the transportation process. The combination of all these processes helps in reducing the carbon footprints, as well as creating a balance in the environment. As a result, several manufacturers are shifting from conventional synthetic packaging to sustainable variants.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
Green packaging has gained traction in most countries on account of the increasing environmental concerns. Coupled with this, rising transportation and energy costs are also contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, adverse consumer perception for conventional packaging and government pressure to shift toward eco-friendly materials have provided a thrust to the market growth. In recent years, several brands have incorporated green packaging solutions to reduce their carbon footprint. For instance, Nestlé SA invested about US$ 2.1 Billion in January 2020 to shift from virgin plastics to food-grade recycled plastics. Moreover, the company is supporting start-up companies with the latest green solutions by launching a venture fund with US$ 260 Million. Similarly, H&M AB, a clothing-retail company, has taken a step toward green packaging by dispatching their online orders in biodegradable and sustainable paper packaging in selected areas from 2021.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players
Uflex limited
ELOPAK AS
Amcor Limited
DuPont
Mondi Limited
Ardagh Group Company
PlastiPak Holdings
Bemis Company
Sealed Air Corporation
TetraPak International S.A.
Market Breakup by Packaging Type:
Recycled Content Packaging
Paper
Plastic
Metal
Glass
Others
Reusable Packaging
Drum
Plastic Container
Others
Degradable Packaging
Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:
Food Industry
Beverage Industry
Healthcare Industry
Personal Care Industry
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
North America.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
