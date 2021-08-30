Trout Market Analysis , Industry Growth, Size, Share, Forecast 2021-2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group, the global trout market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Trout Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global trout market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group, the global trout market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.
A trout is a freshwater fish that belongs to the salmon family. It is an excellent source of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, niacin, vitamin B12, calcium, selenium, and potassium. Some of the trout species found in Eurasia and North America include golden, Ohrid, sea and rainbow trouts.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
The global trout market is primarily driven by the health benefits associated with consuming trout. It helps strengthen muscular strength, maintain cholesterol levels, repair damaged tissues and mitigate the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The rising awareness about these health benefits has encouraged health-conscious consumers to shift toward protein-rich food products like trout. Besides this, the expanding aquaculture industry and the rising demand for seafood among individuals are also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, with the growing prevalence of foodborne illnesses caused by pathogens present in conventionally cultured trout, manufacturers are introducing innovative aquaculture practices to develop organic variants. As a result, they help in enhancing productivity and controlling disease outbreaks in trout species. These factors are expected to continue to drive the market further in the upcoming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Albury Estate Fisheries
Aquabest Seafood LLC
JM Clayton Seafood Company
Cermaq Group AS
Clear Springs Foods LLC
Grieg Seafood ASA
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
Mowi ASA
Rushing Waters Fisheries LLC
Sunburst Trout Farms
Torre Trout Farms Ltd.
Breakup by Trout Type:
Rainbow Trout
Ohrid Trout
Sea Trout
Golden Trout
Brook Trout
Others
Breakup by Trout Size:
Large
Small
Breakup by Distribution:
Foodservice
Retail
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Outlets
Online Channels
Others
Breakup by Packaging Form:
Fresh
Frozen
Canned
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
