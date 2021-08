Microgreens Market Research Report by Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

Microgreens Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ Microgreens Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global microgreens market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.Microgreens are young, tender vegetables harvested 7-12 days after germination with the emergence of their first leaves. They have aromatic flavors, concentrated nutrient content and are available in a variety of colors and textures. Microgreens include plant families such as lettuce, spinach, amaranth, dill, garlic, onion, beet, carrot, cucumber, cauliflower, and broccoli. Microgreens are cultivated through vertical farming, indoor farming and commercial greenhouses. These microgreens are used in the preparation of various dishes such as pasta, pizza, salads, and omelets.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/microgreens-market/requestsample We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Global Microgreens Market Trends:The global microgreens market is primarily driven by their increasing utilization as flavor enhancers and colorful garnishes on various cuisines and beverages. Besides this, the growing consumption of premium food products, and functional and nutritional food among health-conscious consumers is also propelling the market growth.Furthermore, microgreens are also processed into oils and ingredients to manufacture numerous personal care items such as shampoo and skincare products. In addition, consumers nowadays prefer the consumption of microgreens as it prevents chronic medical ailments, manages weight, enhances immunity, and promotes mental well-being. Furthermore, the rising adoption of farm mechanization and growing awareness regarding high-tech farming methods, such as hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics, are significantly influencing the market growth across the globe.Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/microgreens-market Global Microgreens Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape with Key Player:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:2BFresh (Teshuva Agricultural Projects Ltd.)AeroFarmsBowery Farming Inc.Farmbox Greens LLC (Charlie's Produce)Fresh Origins, GoodLeaf Farms (TruLeaf)Gotham GreensLiving Earth FarmMadar FarmsMetro MicrogreensThe Chef's Garden Inc.Breakup by Type:BroccoliCabbageCauliflowerArugulaPeasBasilRadishOthersBreakup by Farming Method:Indoor Vertical FarmingCommercial GreenhousesOthersBreakup by End-Use:ResidentialCommercialBreakup by Distribution Channel:Supermarkets and HypermarketsRetail StoresOthersBreakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)Key Highlights of the Report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Porter's Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization. IMARC Group30 N Gould St, Ste RSheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USAEmail: Sales@imarcgroup.comTel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800