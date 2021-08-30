Halal Food Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Price, Growth, Analysis, and Research Report
By IMARC Group the global halal food market reached a value of US$ 1.9 Trillion in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Halal Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global halal food market reached a value of US$ 1.9 Trillion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2026. Halal food products include food items and beverages that are prepared by following the Islamic dietary law. According to this law, numerous items, such as alcohol, pork and its by-products, and animals not killed in the name of Allah or dead before slaughtering, are considered ‘haram’ or impermissible for consumption. Moreover, halal food products are also packaged and stored in containers that have been cleaned according to the prescribed guidelines.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/halal-food-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
The increasing Muslim population across the globe, along with their rising disposable incomes, have resulted in the increased consumption of meat. This has augmented the demand for global halal certification of food products, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, several manufacturers are expanding their product portfolios by introducing multiple value-added food items, such as burgers, hot dogs, soups, cookies, etc., to cater to the diverse tastes of the global Muslim population. Moreover, the growing penetration of e-commerce platforms, offering easy payment options and a wide range of halal-certified food products, is also augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the rising popularity of halal food among the non-Muslim consumers as a mark of food hygiene and reliability will continue to further propel the global halal food market in the coming years.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/halal-food-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• QL Foods
• Al Islami Foods
• Dagang Halal
• Saffron Road Food
• Kawan Foods
• Janan Meat
• Prima Agri-Products
• Cargill
• BRF
• Nestle
• Tahira Food
• Al-Falah Halal Foods
Breakup by Product:
• Meat, Poultry & Seafood
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Dairy Products
• Cereals & Grains
• Oil, Fats & Waxes
• Confectionery
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Traditional Retailers
• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
• Online
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
