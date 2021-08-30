Global Riding Mowers Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Riding Mowers Market 2021-2030

Riding Mowers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 Riding Mowers Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Riding Mowers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the riding mower market size is expected to grow from $11.7 billion in 2020 to $12.46 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $15.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. The rise in lawn care and gardening activities and large garden areas in public places, schools, and recreational places drive the riding mowers market.

The riding mowers market consists of sales of riding mowers by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing riding mowers which are lawnmowers on which the operator is seated, unlike mowers which are pushed or towed. Riding mowers use a horizontal rotating blade system, though usually with multiple blades. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Riding Mowers Market

The launch of technically-advanced lawn mowers, such as robotic lawnmowers is gaining popularity in the riding mowers market. The robotic lawnmowers have gained popularity, owing to their durability and great working efficiency. For instance, in May 2019, WORX has introduced two new Landroid robotic mowers that incorporate the latest features to enable the machines to mow lawns up to a quarter- and a half-acre.

Global Riding Mowers Market Segments:

The global riding mowers market is further segmented based on type, end user, fuel type and geography.

By Type: Rear Engine Riding Mowers, Tractors (includes lawn and garden tractors), Zero Turning Radius (ZTR) Mowers

By End User: Residential, Commercial

By Fuel Type: Gas-powered, Propane-powered, Electric-powered, Cordless/Battery, Electric-corded

By Geography: The global riding mowers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Riding Mowers Market Organizations Covered: Deere and Company, American Honda Motor Co., MTD products, Robert Bosch GmbH, Husqvarna Group, The Toro Company, STIGA S.p.A., AriensCo, Briggs & Stratton, Hitachi Ltd., Global Garden Products, STIHL, Emak, Craftsnman, Mean Green Products, D&D Motor Systems Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

