Global Hematology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Hematology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the hematology diagnostic devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $2.79 billion in 2020 to $4.31 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.6%. The hematology diagnostic devices market is driven by the increase in the prevalence of blood disorders.

The hematology diagnostics devices and equipment market consist of sales of hematology diagnostics devices and related services. Hematology diagnostics instruments are used to diagnose diseases related to blood, vascular systems, bone marrow, auto immune disorders and hemostasis. These devices include automated cell counters, red cell indices devices, micro sedimentation centrifuges, or blood volume measuring devices, occult blood tests, platelet aggregometers, erythrocyte sedimentation rate tests, red blood cell enzyme assay kits, glutathione reductase assays and hematology reagents.

Trends In The Global Hematology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market

Companies in the hematology diagnostic devices are increasingly investing on the automation technology. Automation technology advancements are driving the demand for hematology analyzers and this automation will reduce the errors caused due to the manual practices in the diagnostic centers. Example top companies like Sysmex acquired CLIA waiver for newly automated hematology analyzer and by selling this product, Sysmex makes it possible for clinical facilities to perform hematology testing without any manual errors.

Global Hematology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Segments:

The global hematology diagnostic devices and equipment market is further segmented based on type, end user, instruments, consumables, application and geography.

By Type: By Product: Instruments, Consumables

By End User: Hospitals, Specialized Diagnostic Centers, Specialized Research Institutes

By Instruments: Analyzers, Flow Cytometers, Others

By Consumables: Reagents, Stains, Others

By Application: Drug Testing, Auto Immune Disease, Cancer, Diabetes Mellitus, Infectious Disease, Other Applications

By Geography: The global hematology diagnostic devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

