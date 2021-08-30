Global Microprocessors Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Microprocessors Market 2021-2030

Microprocessors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Microprocessors Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Microprocessor And GPU Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the microprocessors The global microprocessor and GPU market size is expected to grow from $78.56 billion in 2020 to $86.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the microprocessor and GPU market is mainly due to the rapid growth in technology in industrial segments, increase in demand for consumer electronics, demand for high-performance and energy-efficient processors and GPUs, rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices and equipment, increase in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning-based applications and implementation of cloud-based platforms and server environments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The microprocessor market is expected to reach $111.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The microprocessor and GPU market consists of the sales of microprocessors and GPU by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing microprocessors and GPUs. A microprocessor is a type of miniature electronic device that comprises logic, arithmetic, and control circuitry to perform central processing unit functions in a computer. GPU is referred to as the graphics processing unit and it is used in applications such as graphics and video rendering.

Trends In The Global Microprocessors Market

Increasing launch of powerful and high-performance microprocessors and GPUs is a key trend in the microprocessor and GPU market. Major players in the industry are emphasizing designing and developing new processors with advanced features to gain a competitive advantage over other companies operating in the market. For instance, in February 2021, Nvidia has launched its most affordable desktop GPU with ray tracing, the GeForce RTX 3060. It delivers twice the raster performance and 10x the ray tracing performance as compared to the company’s older GeForce GTX-series product-GeForce GTX 1060. Moreover, it offers previous-gen gamers a massive upgrade with high fidelity graphics, fast frame rates, and game-changing features such as NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA DLSS.

Global Microprocessors Market Segments:

The global microprocessors market is further segmented based on architecture, GPU type, application and geography.

By Architecture: X86, ARM, MIPS, Power, SPARC

By GPU Type: Discrete, Integrated

By Application: Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Others

By Geography: The global microprocessors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific microprocessors market accounts for the largest share in the global microprocessors market.

Microprocessors Market Organizations Covered: Intel, Qualcomm, Samsung, Nvidia, AMD, BroardCom, MediaTek, Texas Instruments, Marvell, IBM, Renesas Electronics, Nxp Semiconductors, Microchip Technology, Toshiba, Unisoc (Spreadtrum Communications), Allwinner Technology, and Imagination Technologies Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

