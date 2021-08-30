Global Biopsy Devices Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Biopsy Devices Market 2021-2030

Biopsy Devices Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change Biopsy Devices Market Report 2021

The Business Research Company’s Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the biopsy devices market size is expected to grow from $2.31 billion in 2020 to $2.70 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.43 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. The increase in the diagnosis of cancer through biopsy increased the demand for biopsy devices and thereby, drove the market.

The biopsy devices market consists of sales of biopsy devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture biopsy devices. Biopsy devices are used to extract sample cells or tissues from the patient's body to be examined to determine the presence of a disease. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Biopsy Devices Market

Robot-assisted biopsy systems are shaping the biopsy devices market and help avoid complications after the biopsy. The robot-assisted biopsy is done to increase the precision and accuracy of the biopsy process and medical authorities have been approving the devices to make the process easier. For instance, in 2019, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved Intuitive Surgical Inc’s Ion Endoluminal Lung Biopsy System, a robot-assisted lung biopsy device that uses an ultra-thin articulating robotic catheter. The robotic catheter has an outer diameter of 3.5 mm so that physicians can navigate through thin and tortuous airways and can move 180 degrees in all directions. The system is equipped with a flexible biopsy needle that can pass through tight bends so that it can collect tissue in peripheral lung.

Global Biopsy Devices Market Segments:

The global biopsy devices market is further segmented based on product type, imaging technology, application, end user and geography.

By Product Type: Needle-Based Biopsy Instruments, Core Biopsy Devices, Aspiration Biopsy Needles, Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Devices, Biopsy Forceps, Localization Wires

By Imaging Technology: MRI-guided Biopsy, Stereotactic-guided Biopsy, Ultrasound-guided Biopsy, CT scan

By Application: Breast Biopsy, Gynecological Biopsy, Prostate Biopsy, Liver Biopsy, Lung Biopsy, Kidney Biopsy, Gastroenterology Biopsy, Other

By End User: Diagnostics & Imaging Centers, Hospitals, Others

By Geography: The global biopsy devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides biopsy devices global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global biopsy devices market, biopsy devices global market share, biopsy devices market players, biopsy devices global market segments and geographies, biopsy devices market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Biopsy Devices Market Organizations Covered: Becton Dickinson and Company(BD), Cook Medical, Argon Medical Devices, Hologic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Devicor Medical Products, Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystem), Fujifilm Corporation, CareFusion Corporation, DTR Medical, Inrad, Gallini Srl, Scion Medical Technologies, Precision Biopsy, Leica Biosystems, Creganna, Focal Therapeutics, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Olympus Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

