Scantinel Photonics Receives the 2021 Best Practices Technology Innovation Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan

Scantinel Photonics, a German LiDAR start-up has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan 2021 Best Practices Technology Innovation Leadership Award.

Frost & Sullivan recognizes that with the photonic-integrated coherent FMCW LiDAR, Scantinel Photonics stands out from its peers, because it will eventually usher in a new generation of LiDAR sensing” — Varun Babu, Industry Analyst, TechVision.

ULM, DEUTSCHLAND, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scantinel Photonics, a German start-up and ZEISS Ventures spin-off that has developed a light detection and ranging (LiDAR) system based on future technology photonics, has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan 2021 Best Practices Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Frost & Sullivan, the global consulting, market research, and analysis firm, continually identifies and evaluates companies and growth opportunities in various industries, technologies, and regions worldwide.

Scantinel's approach using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR sensors for obstacle detection and avoidance, object detection and tracking, and simultaneous localization and mapping is considered a game changer and a key component in autonomous driving. The company is regarded as a pioneer in the field of photonic integrated circuits (PIC)-based FMCW LiDAR systems.

FMCW-LiDAR: award for the missing link into future mobility

Autonomous driving cars, robot taxis, and unmanned industrial vehicles can use LiDAR sensors to detect objects at a distance of up to 300 meters, even under difficult environmental conditions, such as fog, snow, and dust. FMCW LiDAR will facilitate the breakthrough in autonomous driving and, according to experts, will completely force the currently used Time of Flight (TOF) LiDAR systems out of the market. Scantinel has received this Frost & Sullivan award because its solution sets it apart from competitors. The German start-up is working on next-generation sensors that are technologically advanced and highly integrable. Moreover, these sensors will be produced in volume at a competitive price, which is a key industry criterion, especially in the automotive industry.

In addition to recognizing the impact that the solution will have on future technology, Frost & Sullivan commends Scantinel’s industry-proven management team and the technical competence of the developers. Frost & Sullivan analysts have rated the backing from ZEISS Ventures and Scania Growth Capital, in Series A financing, as a success factor that will contribute to a promising economic future.

“Frost & Sullivan recognizes that with the photonic-integrated coherent FMCW LiDAR, Scantinel Photonics stands out from its peers because it will eventually usher in a new generation of LiDAR sensing with enhanced competencies,” says Varun Babu, Industry Analyst, TechVision.

"We are very honored by this award and appreciate the quality of Frost & Sullivan's analysis,” said Dr. Michael Richter, Commercial Managing Director of Scantinel. “Photonics is one of the most innovative high-tech industries and contributes significantly to the technological development and solutions for autonomous driving. The award represents even more motivation for us, confirming that with our LiDAR System we are excelling in our part towards safe future mobility."

About Scantinel Photonics GmbH

Founded in 2019 and based in Ulm, Germany, Scantinel Photonics GmbH is a leading FMCW LiDAR company offering next-generation LiDAR technology for autonomous vehicles. Scantinel is backed by ZEISS Ventures and Scania Growth Capital.

For more information, visit www.scantinel.com

