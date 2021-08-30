Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Is Driven By Rising Prevalence Of Coronary Artery And Neurodegenerative Disorders

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising prevalence of coronary artery diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and infectious diseases is projected to contribute to the demand for the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market. Gene suppression approaches including RNA interference and antisense oligonucleotides are used for the treatment of various neurodegenerative conditions by repairing mutant genes. According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease is the most common neurodegenerative diseases affecting millions of people globally. In the USA, an estimated 930,000 people are expected to have Parkinson’s disease by the end of 2020. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), infectious diseases are a major concern and dominated the WHO’s list of 2019 health threats ranging from various climate change issues to inadequate healthcare facilities.

The global antisense & RNAi therapeutics market size is expected to grow from $1.11 billion in 2020 to $1.20 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The antisense & RNAi therapeutics market is expected to reach $1.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.

The antisense & RNAi therapeutics market consists of sales of antisense & RNAi therapeutics products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop antisense & RNAi therapeutics to treat various diseases. RNA interference (RNAi)-based and RNA-based antisense oligonucleotide therapies are advanced methods used for the treatment of various respiratory diseases including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. In addition to this, antisense & RNAi therapeutics finds its application in curing cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic disorders.

Read More On The Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antisense-and-rnai-therapeutics-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Major players covered in the global antisense & RNAi therapeutics market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma Ltd., Gene Signal, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Marina Biosciences, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi S.A, Acuitas Therapeutics, Antisense Therapeutics Ltd., Arbutus Biopharma (formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals), Bio-Path Holdings Inc., Calando Pharmaceuticals, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Gradalis, iCo Therapeutics, miRagen Therapeutics, Olix Pharmaceuticals, OncoGeneX Pharmaceuticals, Lorus Therapeutics (Aptose Biosciences), Regulus Therapeutics, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Rxi Pharmaceuticals, Santaris Pharma A/S (Roche), Sarepta Therapeutics, Silence Therapeutics Plc, Sirnaomics Inc., Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, Cenix BioScience, Sirnaomics.

TBRC’s global antisense & RNAi therapeutics market report is segmented by technology into RNA interference, antisense RNA, by route of administration into pulmonary delivery, intravenous injections, intra-dermal injections, intraperitoneal injections, topical delivery, other delivery methods, and by indication into oncology, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, other.

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2021 - By Technology (RNA Interference, Antisense RNA), By Route Of Administration (Pulmonary Delivery, Intravenous Injections, Intra-Dermal Injections, Intraperitoneal Injections, Topical Delivery, Other Delivery Methods), By Indication (Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), Respiratory Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Diseases), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides antisense & RNAi therapeutics market overview, forecast antisense & RNAi therapeutics market size and growth for the whole market, antisense & RNAi therapeutics market segments, and geographies, antisense & RNAi therapeutics market trends, antisense & RNAi therapeutics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3389&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Respiratory Diseases Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs, Cough And Cold Preparations), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-diseases-drugs-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth)

Oncology Drugs Market - By Type (Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Brain Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, Skin Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Blood Cancer), By Drug Class Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy), Hormonal Therapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/Drug Stores), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-drugs-market)

Cardiovascular Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Anti-Hypertensive Drugs, Hypolipidemic, Anti Thrombotic, Other Drugs For Cardiovascular Diseases (Congestive Heart Failure, Anti-Arrhythmic And Anti-Anginal Drugs)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-drugs-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/