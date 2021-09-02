UV Disinfection Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 5.7 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 17.1% | Valuates Reports
Asia-Pacific would exhibit an CAGR of 17.6% during 2020-2027BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UV Disinfection Equipment Market Outlook – 2027
The global UV disinfection equipment market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027.
UV disinfection equipment uses short-wavelength ultraviolet C (UV-C) light to kill or inactivate microorganisms by destroying nucleic acids and disrupting their DNA, leaving them unable to perform vital cellular functions. It is used in a variety of applications, such as food, air, and water purification.
UV disinfection equipment finds application in drinking water, wastewater, and process water treatment. High R&D investments by the manufacturers to enhance the performance of UV disinfection equipment for large volume applications such as municipal drinking water and industrial process water treatment is expected to drive the market growth. Supporting government policies for water and wastewater treatment has accelerated the technology growth in developing countries such as India and China. In addition, rapid industrialization in these developing countries has resulted in air and water pollution, which in turn affected the rain falls and purity of natural water resources. Surge in demand for clean and safe drinking water, owing to rise in population and scarcity for freshwater resources is expected to have a positive impact on the UV disinfection equipment market. Furthermore, ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the globe has led to increase in demand for automated UV-C light-based surface disinfection systems. The demand has been raised especially from healthcare industry and commercial institutions to stop the transmission of corona virus by avoiding the manual cleaning practices. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market during the forecast period.
However, factors such as low cost of conventional disinfectants as compared to UV lights are expected to hinder the growth of this market. In addition, growth of the healthcare and chemical industries and growth in adoption of far-UVC lamps for surface disinfection and air treatment are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.
This global UV disinfection equipment market size is segmented on the basis of end-use industry, application, component, marketing channel, and region. Depending on end-use industry, the market is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. As per application, it is segregated into water treatment (municipal, residential, and commercial), wastewater treatment, air treatment (healthcare facilities, residential & commercial, and bio terror agents), food & beverage disinfection, and surface disinfection. Based on component, it is classified into UV lamp, quartz sleeve, controller unit, reactor chamber, and others. Depending on marketing channel, the market is classified into direct marketing and indirect marketing. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).
Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market, By Region
North America accounted for the major share in 2019 in the global UV disinfection equipment market, owing to rise in concerns regarding environment and health impacts of disinfection, chemical, and biological contaminants as by-products in wastewater and supply water, which are the key opportunities to drive this market in the future. In addition, market is primarily driven due to the development of new UV disinfection equipment, which is low in cost, more effective, environmentally friendly, easily operated, and has residue-free functioning. Moreover, increase in incidences of pandemic diseases such as H1N1, chronic diseases, and ageing population boosts the growth of the UV disinfection market in North America. The UV technology has almost displaced chemical treatment due to its acceptance as a disinfection method for drinking water and waste water treatment, as it is environmentally friendly and safe to use. Therefore, UV disinfection equipment market is providing a strong competition to chemical-based industries in this region. Furthermore, in 2020, the demand for UV disinfection equipment has been surged for surface disinfection application, owing to COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The hospitals across North America especially in the U.S. are now using automated UV-C light-based surface disinfection systems instead of manual cleaning to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. This factor is anticipated to drive the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market during the forecast period.
Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market, By End-Use Industry
The residential segment accounted for the major ultraviolet disinfection equipment share in 2019 in the global UV disinfection equipment market, owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization across developing economies of Asia-Pacific region such as India and China has resulted in air and water pollution, which in turn affected the rain falls and purity of natural water resources. Furthermore, increase in demand for clean and safe drinking water, owing to rise in population and declining freshwater resources is expected to have a positive impact on UV disinfection equipment market. In order to provide clean water to all people across the nation, the government of developing nations such as India have launched initiative like “Piped Water for All by 2024”. Due to such government initiatives, the demand for UV disinfection equipment for treatment of drinking water is expected to increase considerably, which eventually will drive the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market. In addition, due to COVID-19 pandemic outbreak across the globe, the demand for handheld UV-C surface-disinfection devices called as “wand” has been increased significantly to disinfect the digital surfaces that includes cell phones, computer keyboards, and remote controls & soft surfaces such as bed & pillows, sofas & upholstery, and pet beds. This is factor expected to drive the growth of UV disinfection equipment market.
Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market, By Component
Depending on component, the controller unit segment accounted for the major market share in 2019. Controller unit controls the overall electrical output of the UV lamp used in the UV disinfection equipment and powers the lamp to produce UV-C light to disinfect the water. As it operates as main operational component of the disinfection equipment, the demand for smart controller unit has been increased significantly over conventional controller unit. Smart conventional controller unit comes with lamp change timers, UV alarms, and trouble indicator lights, which help consumer service the disinfection equipment at proper interval of time. This factor is anticipated to increase the demand for smart controller unit and is likely to drive the UV disinfection equipment market growth.
Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market, By Application
Based on application, the water treatment segment held the major share in 2019. Rapid industrialization in developing countries including India and China has resulted in air and water pollution, which in turn affected the rain falls and purity of natural water resources. Moreover, increase in demand for clean and safe drinking water, owing to rise in population and declining freshwater resources is expected to have a positive impact on UV disinfection equipment market. In addition, due to large scale crop production, a pathogen outbreak can have a detrimental impact on harvest volumes and crop quality leading to loss in profits. Therefore, UV disinfection equipment is used to treat irrigation water to make it free from plant pathogens such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, and nematodes. This factor is anticipated to increase the demand for UV disinfection equipment for water treatment.
Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market, By Marketing Channel
Depending on marketing channel, the direct marketing segment garnered the major UV disinfection equipment market share in 2019, owing to the fact that direct marketing channel helps seller to reach potential customers who are a good target for product like UV disinfection equipment. In addition, most sale to the business comes from repeat customers, staying in touch with customers with direct marketing to promote a special offer, promotion, or event and let them know about services related to UV disinfection equipment is expected to create huge revenue for UV disinfection equipment market. These factors are expected to make direct marketing channel to be the most effective channel to promote and sell UV disinfection equipment and is likely to drive the growth of the market.
Covid-19 Analysis:
UV disinfection equipment are the devices that use UV-C light to produce a germicidal effect. The importance of UV-C lamps in UV disinfection devices has increased considerably, owing to their effectiveness in destroying the RNA and DNA of the microorganisms such as molds, bacteria, viruses, and yeasts. Globally, hospitals are now using UV-C lamps to disinfect the surfaces and air. The global turmoil created by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic outbreak have led to implementation of best hygiene and social distancing practices, besides improving air quality.
According to Fresh Aire UV, a leading manufacturer of UV disinfection equipment, the demand for UV disinfection equipment has been surged by 1,000.0% during the COVID-19 pandemic due to growing demand from residential and commercial end-use industries. The most popular demand during the COVID-19 pandemic is UV-C surface disinfection and air treatment for offices and hospitals.
The production of UV disinfection equipment is likely to experience a downfall during the COVID-19 pandemic due to affected supply chain amid lockdown.
Soft glass is the raw material used in manufacturing of UV-C lamps. China is the main supplier of soft glass across the globe, but amid lockdown due to
COVID-19 pandemic outbreak government of various countries have imposed restrictions on mobility and transportation from China. Due to this, the UV-C lamps manufacturers are now preferring quartz glass over soft glass as it provides superior performance and allows for a huge jump in wattage.
According to the UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization), the MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) sector across the developing economy like India has been worst affected due to outbreak of COVID-19 and the lockdown imposed thereafter. The 30%-70% of pre-COVID-19 workforce of this sector have migrated back to their hometowns due to uncertainties and loss of income during the lockdown. Therefore, when the restrictions will be lifted the production of UV disinfection equipment is likely to decrease or will be very less due to low availability of workers at the workplaces.
