Now on DVD and Streaming: Pacific Northwest filmmakers explore the mysterious phenomena of Mount Adams in new movie.
The Wade brothers just released their sci-fi action/adventure movie MOUNT ADAMS, inspired by paranormal phenomena reported on Washington State’s Mount Adams.
We were inspired to make this film after investigating reports of paranormal activity around Mount Adams, Washington. We are grateful for the opportunity to finally present our movie to the world.”EUGENE, OREGON, USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambition Pictures is thrilled to announce that MOUNT ADAMS, an exhilarating sci-fi action/adventure film directed by Phillip Wade in his feature directorial debut, is now available for streaming and on DVD. This captivating adventure is based on the paranormal phenomena of one of Washington State’s largest active volcanoes, Mount Adams.
— Phillip Wade, Director
Mount Adams is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, DirecTV, and VUDU by SP Releasing. Mount Adams has also been released on DVD by Echo Bridge Home Entertainment and is now available nationwide at Walmart stores. International distribution deals are being handled by Glass House Distribution.
There will be red carpet showings of Mount Adams at select theaters in Oregon and Washington. The filmmakers and certain actors will be in attendance at each showing. For dates and tickets, go to https://Ambition.Pictures.
Since its release, Mount Adams has already drawn significant attention online. The film immediately appeared in the top 5,000 of the IMDb MOVIEmeter’s Most Popular Movies chart and has stayed there for two consecutive weeks. It peaked at 3,240 on the list, while the Mount Adams trailers have amassed over 60,000 views on YouTube in less than two weeks. Both milestones are noteworthy feats for an independent production.
Glen (Tim Wade) and Lily (Emily Sweet, Netflix’s Hostage House) are content creators who investigate unexplainable activity. Their next expedition is to Mount Adams, where locals claim to see weird red lights and strange demon-looking creatures terrorizing the mountain once a year. When Glen, Lily, and their team go camping during the fateful night, they come to discover the terrifying truth about what happens on Mount Adams.
“We were inspired to make this film after investigating eyewitness accounts of paranormal activity around Mount Adams, Washington,” stated Director Phillip Wade. “To add some behind-the-scenes perspective, our post-production was mostly done by my brother and business partner Tim. The visual effects, editing, sound design, and even the music were created in our basement. Producing Mount Adams has been our trial-by-fire, as it took us over five years to complete. We are grateful for the opportunity to finally present it to the world.”
Produced and directed by Phillip Wade and co-produced and written by his brother, Tim Wade, Mount Adams is an enjoyable sci-fi adventure movie. The creative team includes contributing writer Just B. Jordan and co-producer Danny Weiss. Mount Adams was filmed on location at Mount Adams, Washington and in Lyons, Oregon. The Wade Brothers are natives of the Pacific Northwest, having been raised on a small farm near Stayton, Oregon. Mount Adams is also loosely based on the first short film that Phillip and Tim Wade made as children (aged 9 and 12) titled “Adventure in the Mysterious Forest.”
MOUNT ADAMS (USA, approximately 94 minutes, English). Starring Emily Sweet, Tim Wade, Allesondra Helwig, Phillip Wade, Greg James, and Matthew O’Donnell. Sound by Tim Wade. Makeup by Kameron Gates. Production design by Phillip Wade, Tim Wade, and Danny Weiss. Casting by Phillip Wade. Edited by Tim Wade. Cinematographer by Phillip Wade and Jordyn Roach (co-cinematographer). Music composed by Tim Wade. Produced by Phillip Wade, Tim Wade, and Danny Weiss (co-producer). Written by Tim Wade (screenplay), Phillip Wade (story), and Just B. Jordan (contributing writer). Directed by Phillip Wade.
