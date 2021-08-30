Hydraulic Cylinders Market Projected to Reach $16,333.1 Million by 2025- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

An increase in demand for efficient construction and mining activity as well as emergence of new technologies, fuel the demand for material handling equipment.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydraulic cylinders are used for creating mechanical force in a linear motion using hydraulic fluids. The hydraulic fluid under hydraulic pressure acts on the surface to cause a linear movement of the piston that is directly connected to the load. The hydraulic fluids include mineral oil, synthetic oils, and emulsions. Hydraulic cylinders have many applications, namely in construction equipment, engineering vehicles, manufacturing machinery, and civil engineering.The global hydraulic cylinders market is expected to reach $16,333.1 million by 2025, from $11,055.5 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2025.

The growth of the global hydraulic cylinders market is driven by rising in the material handling equipment industry. An increase in new technologies such as SGH wire-actuated encoders, which measure the cylinder stroke in the hydraulic cylinder, boosts the demand for hydraulic cylinders across the world. Growth in the construction equipment market is anticipated to provide potential opportunities for the key players operating in the market.Top 10 Leading PlayersActuant CorporationBosch Rexroth AGCaterpillar Inc.Eaton Corporation PlcJarp IndustriesJiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd.Kawasaki Heavy IndustriesParker Hannifin CorporationTexas HydraulicsWipro Enterprises Limited

Key Market SegmentsBy FunctionSingle-acting cylindersDouble-acting cylindersBy DesignTie-rod cylindersWelded cylindersBy Bore SizeLess than 50mm51mm to 100 mm101mm to 150 mmGreater than 151 mmBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA