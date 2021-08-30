Recruiting for Good to Launch The Inner Beauty Club for Talented Girls in NJ
Finally The Most Fulfilling Rewarding Club for Talented Girls #theinnerbeautyclub #earnsweetrewards #makeapositiveimpact www.TheInnerBeautyClub.com
Girls that successfully participate in three collaborative creative gigs to make a positive impact; earn sweet Mom and Me Beauty Foodie and Goodie Rewards.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'The Inner Beauty Club' for talented girls to make a positive impact.
Thru the club and participation; girls learn positive values (passion, purpose, play); that prepare them for a fulfilling and rewarding life.
Girls that are invited to the club and successfully participate in 3 collaborative community gigs earn sweet mom and me rewards (Beauty, Foodie, Goodies).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I am using my 20 plus years of staffing experience to create fun fulfilling experiences for girls and prepare them for life."
About
Coming this fall, Recruiting for Good is launching the most rewarding club for talented girls The Inner Beauty Club. Participate in 3 collaborative community creative gigs to make a positive impact and earn mom and me rewards (Beauty, Foodie, Goodies). To learn more visit www.TheInnerBeautyClub.com Passion + Purpose + Play (Club for Girls in 5th Grade and Middle School). LA and NJ. #theinnerbeautyclub #makepositiveimpact #earnrewards
Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements to make a positive impact. We sponsor fun community celebrations and sweet gigs for kids that teach positive values, and prepare them for life. Candidates who allow us to represent them are part of our success. We celebrate them for entrusting us by sponsoring Sweet Party 'We Appreciate You.' To learn more visit www.WeAppreciateYouParty.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #hirelocaltalent Looking to land a sweet job. Let us represent you today.
Love to make a positive impact, refer your co-workers, family, and friends to land sweet jobs and earn the sweetest foodie reward. www.GoodFoodinTheHood.com #landsweetjob #goodfoodinthehood
