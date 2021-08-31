NASHVILLE POP ARTIST, LUCKIE BOY TO RELEASE FOURTH SINGLE TO WORLDWIDE RADIO

Luckie Boy's new single, "Party of One" Nashville pop recording artist, Luckie Boy Nashville hit songwriter, Thornton Cline

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville pop artist, Luckie Boy's fourth single, "Party of One" drops to worldwide radio Tuesday, August 31. His radio single comes off the heels of his three recently charted number one songs, "Cry Myself to Sleep", "Hourglass" and "26 Letters" which all hit the top of the charts on the Euro and World charts. In October 2020, Luckie Boy hit number one for three weeks on the Euro Indie Top 100 Music charts and the World Indie Top 100 Music charts with his debut radio single, "Cry Myself to Sleep". His first single remained in the top 5 for seven weeks. In February 2021, "Hourglass" hit number one for three weeks on the Euro and World Top 100 charts. In late July, Luckie Boy charted at number ten with "26 Letters" on the official U.S. Top 20 Countdown Show heard from coast to coast and reached number one, remaining at number one for four weeks on the Euro and World charts. "Party of One" was written by Grammy and Dove nominated, twice "Songwriter of the Year" and Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame hit songwriter, Thornton Cline. Music critics have hailed Luckie Boy and his hit radio single with rave reviews.Luckie Boy hails from a small town in Indiana and is a graduate of an audio engineering school in 2018 in Nashville. He has recorded and produced tracks since he was 14 years old when his mother gave him an Apple Mac Pro book. Luckie Boy met hit songwriter, Thornton Cline in Nashville and the two of them began collaborating. Their collaboration resulted in an uptempo pop song they both loved and thought was commercial enough to be produced and recorded. Nashville producer, Levi Bennington produced the tracks and then recorded Luckie Boy. The song was picked up by Musik and Film president, Stephen Wrench, a veteran hit producer who once recorded and produced the hit single, “867-5309” for Tommy Tutone, “Eye of the Tiger” for Survivor, and for other major artists.Thornton Cline has been nominated multiple times for Grammy and Dove Awards. Cline has received a platinum award for certified sales of one million units for his hit song, “Love is the Reason”. Cline has been honored with “Songwriter of the Year” twice in a row. Thornton Cline has had his songs recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck, Gloria Gaynor, Rebecca Holden, Gary Puckett (The Union Gap), Tim Murphy, Billy and Sarah Gaines, Ray Peterson, and 150 independent and major artists. Many of his tunes have reached the top of the charts. Cline is a traditionally published author of 32 fiction and non-fiction books. In 2017, Thornton Cline was awarded the first place Maxy Literary Award for "Children's Book of the Year" for one of his books.In April, Cline was inducted into the Tennessee Songwriters Association International Songwriters Hall of Fame in Nashville.For more information, contact Stephen Wrench at Stephen@musikandfilm.com- END -Thornton ClineClinetel Music+1 615-573-4880email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

