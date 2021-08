Recruiting for Good Sponsors We Appreciate You Party Celebrating Professionals

Kids participate and submit drawing to earn invites for family to enjoy sweet parties in Santa Monica #weappreciateyou #sweetgigs #celebratingprofessionals www.WeAppreciateYouParty.com Retain Recruiting for Good to Help Us Fund Meaningful Fun in The Community #purposebeforeprofit #kickassforgood #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is rewarding the sweetest goodies thru Labor Day Weekend events to celebrate talented professionals and their families.

Inspire your kids to participate today and enjoy The Sweetest Labor Day Weekend!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fun loving staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good is sponsoring ' We Appreciate You Party ' The Sweetest Labor Day Weekend celebrating talented professionals and their families. The staffing agency is rewarding Santa Monica's best sweets (coffee & chocolate, ice cream, say donuts).How to Attend Our Sweet Events1. Kids in Kindergarten or Elementary draw a picture of parent at work.2. Parent take picture of drawing and email to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.3. Include kid's first name, school they attend, and what parent does for work.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Inspire your kids to participate today and enjoy The Sweetest Labor Day Weekend!"AboutRecruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements to make a positive impact. We sponsor fun community celebrations and sweet gigs for kids that teach positive values, and prepare them for life. Candidates who allow us to represent them are part of our success. We celebrate them for entrusting us by sponsoring Sweet Party 'We Appreciate You.' To learn more visit www.WeAppreciateYouParty.com Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #hirelocaltalent Looking to land a sweet job. Let us represent you today.Love to make a positive impact, refer your co-workers, family, and friends to land sweet jobs and earn the sweetest foodie reward. www.GoodFoodinTheHood.com #landsweetjob #goodfoodinthehoodComing this fall, Recruiting for Good is launching the most rewarding club for talented girls The Inner Beauty Club. Participate in 3 collaborative community creative gigs to make a positive impact and earn mom and me rewards (Beauty, Foodie, Goodies). To learn more visit www.TheInnerBeautyClub.com Passion + Purpose + Play (Club for Girls in 5th Grade and Middle School). LA and NJ. #theinnerbeautyclub #makepositiveimpact #earnrewards