Recruiting for Good Sponsors We Appreciate You Party Celebrating Professionals

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is rewarding the sweetest goodies thru Labor Day Weekend events to celebrate talented professionals and their families.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'We Appreciate You Party' The Sweetest Labor Day Weekend celebrating talented professionals and their families. The staffing agency is rewarding Santa Monica's best sweets (coffee & chocolate, ice cream, say donuts).
How to Attend Our Sweet Events
1. Kids in Kindergarten or Elementary draw a picture of parent at work.
2. Parent take picture of drawing and email to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.
3. Include kid's first name, school they attend, and what parent does for work.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Inspire your kids to participate today and enjoy The Sweetest Labor Day Weekend!"
About
Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements to make a positive impact. We sponsor fun community celebrations and sweet gigs for kids that teach positive values, and prepare them for life. Candidates who allow us to represent them are part of our success. We celebrate them for entrusting us by sponsoring Sweet Party 'We Appreciate You.' To learn more visit www.WeAppreciateYouParty.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Love to make a positive impact, refer your co-workers, family, and friends to land sweet jobs and earn the sweetest foodie reward.
Coming this fall, Recruiting for Good is launching the most rewarding club for talented girls The Inner Beauty Club. Participate in 3 collaborative community creative gigs to make a positive impact and earn mom and me rewards (Beauty, Foodie, Goodies). Passion + Purpose + Play (Club for Girls in 5th Grade and Middle School). LA and NJ.
