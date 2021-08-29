“Disappeared with Intent to Destroy - Enforced Disappearances Strategic Part of Eelam Tamil Genocide: TGTE

"Sri Lankan State institutions and the polity which are permeated by entrenched and pervasive racism is unable to mete out justice for the Tamil victims"

In 2018 the TGTE launched the "You Are Not Forgotten Project". The focus of the project is documenting and memorializing the victims of enforced disappearances. http://youarenotforgotten.org/about-us/” — Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)