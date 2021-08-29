The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Alabama Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Alabama Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm - Experience/Resources/ResultsDOTHAN, ALABAMA, USA, August 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Alabama is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from The Steinberg Law Group.
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Alabama has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2021 were exposed decades ago.
Although Alabama contains a few naturally occurring asbestos deposits in the Appalachian Mountains, asbestos exposure in Alabama predominately occurs in industrial settings such as manufacturing and construction jobsites. Residents of Alabama should also be aware of the risks of asbestos exposure that occur after natural disasters, such as the Tuscaloosa Tornadoes of April 2011, which was one of the largest documented incidences of asbestos exposure in United States history.
Jobsites and locations with known asbestos exposure in Alabama include, but are not limited to, Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant, Dothan Powerhouse, Alabama Power Plant, MacIntosh Steam Generating Plant, Gadsden Steam Plant, Colbert Steam Plant, Chicasaw Steam Plant, Childersburg Power Plant, Coosa Pines Plant, Gaston Power Plant, Wilsonville Power Plant, Barry Steam Plant, Cold Creek Plant, Miller Steam Plant, Green County Steam Plant, Segco Steam Plant, Farley Nuclear Plant, Courtaulds Chemical Plant, Gunns Power Plant, Von Braun Center, Coastal Mobile Refinery, Blakeley Island Refinery, Gulf Shipyard, Avondale Shipyard, Bethlehem Steel Shipyard, Maritime Shipyard, Mobile Shipyard, Auburn University, Bessemer Pipe Plant, Birmingham Hospital, New Providence Hospital, Brice Building, Marion County Nursing Home, St. Margaret Hospital, Doctors Hospital of Mobile, Talladega College, Tuskeegee Hospital, Tutwiler Hotel, University of Alabama, J. Graham Brown Educational Center, James River Paper Mill, American Can Paper Mill, Kimberly Clark Paper Mill, St. Bernard College, Fruehauf Trailer Plant, National Fertilizer Development Center, TVA Wilson Dam, Boaz Mills, Marshall Space Flight Center, Brookley Industrial Complex, Mobile Regional Airport, Mobile General Hospital School of Nursing, Providence Infirmary, Sanders Old Cotton Mill, St. Regis Paper Mill, Standard Equipment Company, Stone Container Corporation, Watermans Shipyard, Alabama College, Alabama State University, Normandale Shopping Center, Tuskeegee Institute, James River Paper Mill, Gorgas Power Plant, Prattville Paper Mill, Bellefonte Nuclear Plant, New Vaughn Memorial Hospital, Selma Paper Mill, Widows Creek Power Plant, University of Alabama and Wilson Memorial Hospital.
Known companies with asbestos exposure in Alabama include, but are not limited to, Ingalls Steel Construction Company, Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Rock Wool Manufacturing Company, Bender Shipbuilding & Repair Company, Alabama Dry Dock & Shipping Company (ADDSCO), Gulf Shipbuilding Company, NASA, United States Steel Corporation, W.R Grace/Zonolite, Shook and Fletcher Insulation Company, Inc., Newport News Shipbuilding and Drydock Company, Southeast Shipyards Alabama, BAE Systems, Dwight Manufacturing Company, Gulf States Steel Company, Republic Iron and Steel Company, City Creamery, Russell Manufacturing Company, C. & G. Cooper Company, American Net and Twine Company, Anniston Cordage Company, Anniston Electric and Gas Company, Anniston Foundry Company, Anniston Manufacturing Company, Home Ice Company, Illinois Car Equipment Company, Kilby Locomotive and Machine Works, Monsanto Chemical Company, National Gypsum Company, Tornado Supply Company, Woodstock Iron Works, Inc., US Pipe & Foundry Company, Stauffer Chemical Company, Shell Chemical Company, Halby Chemical Company, International Paper Company, Newport Chemical Company, Newport Industries, Reichold Chemical Company, Tenneco Chemicals, Inc., Alabama Oxygen, American Tar Products Company, Bickerstaff Clay Products, Harbison-Walker Refractories Company, Herucles, Inc., Hercules Powder Company, Howard Harrison Iron Company, Pullman Standard Company, Tennessee Coal, Iron and Railroad Company, U.S. Pipe & Foundry, Vulcan Materials Company, Woodward Iron Company, A.P. Green, ACandS, Inc., Adco Boiler Company, Alabama By-Products Corporation, Alabama Consolidated Coal and Iron Company, Alabama Fuel and Iron Company, Alabama Porcelain Enamel Company, Alabama Rug & Linoleum Company, Alabama Steel and Wire Company, Allegheny Industrial Electric Company, Allied Chemical & Dye Corporation, Alpha Portland Cement Company, American Automatic Railway Switch Company, American Water Works & Electric Company, Amsler Morton Company, B. F. Barbour Plumbing and Electric Company, Badham Insulation Company, Inc., Bermco Aluminum, Big Four Company, Inc., Birmingham Electric Company, Birmingham Fabrication and Bolt Company, Birmingham Flooring Company, Birmingham Heating Company, Birmingham Ice Factory Company, Birmingham Light Power Company, Birmingham Linen Supply Company, Birmingham Machine and Foundry Company, Birmingham Oil Mills, Inc., Birmingham Railway Light and Power Company, Birmingham Rolling Mill Company, Birmingham Rug & Linoleum Company, Birmingham Steel Corporation, Birmingham Stove & Range Company, Birmingham Terminal Company, Birmingham Water Works Company, Brentnall Furniture Manufacturing Company, Bristol Steel, McWane, Inc., Matthews Electric Supply Company, Lone Star Cement Company, Kilby Frog and Switch Company, Kaul Lumber Company, Joslyn Manufacturing & Supply Company, Jim Walters Company, Jefferson Foundry, Jefferson Brick & Supply, Jackson Foundry, Hill Grocery Company, Hill & Griffith Company, Hayes Aircraft, Hardy Tynes Manufacturing, Hardy Corporation, Gulf States Creosoting Company, Gloss Sheffield Steel and Iron Company, Gaslin Birmingham Manufacturing Company, Foremost Dairies, Inc., Ennis Insulation Company, Elyton Land Company, Ellert Contracting, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Duffner Boiler & Iron Works, Dixie Bronze Foundry Company, Daniel Construction Company, Cudahy Packing Company, Crane Supply Company, Continental Can Company, Continental Gin Foundry, Clow Pipe Company, Chicago Bridge & Iron Company, Clow Corporation, Ceco Steel, Mead Corporation, Moffatt Plumbing & Heating Company, Moore Handley Hardware Company, Norfolk Southern Railroad, North Alabama Turn Company, North Brothers, Inc., Nylon Industries, Olin Mathieson Chemical Corporation, Palmer & Lawrence, Inc., Pinitz Dry Goods Company, Phillip Schillinger Brewing Company, Pioneer Fabricating Company, Pressure Cast Products Company, Republic Steel Corporation, Reynolds Aluminum, Schwobilt Clothing Company, Scott-Glenn Company, Inc., Sears, Roebuck and Company, Sloss Industries, Southeastern Ice Corporation, Southern Cement Company, Southern Cotton Oil Company, Southern Detinning Company, Southern Iron and Steel Company, Southern Railway Company, Tennessee Land Company, The Starr Company, Tidewater Construction Company, Tutwiler Coal, Coke and Iron Company, Union Carbide Corporation, V.C. Chemical, United Engineering & Foundry Company, Woodward Iron & Coke, Whaley Company, Western Grain Company, Virginia Chemical, American Can Company, Container Corporation of America, T.R. Miller Mill Company, Inc., W.F. Carter Paint, Southeastern Production Company, Coosa River Newsprint Company, Reynolds Metals Company, Rust Engineering Company, Arnold Lumber Company, Deep South Creamery Company, Deerr Electric Company, Lanson Industries, 3M Company, Air Products, Amoco Chemicals Corporation, British Petroleum, Calumet & Hecla, Inc., Chemstrand Chemical, Davidson Heating Company, Davis Construction Company, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Fruehauf Corporation, Fluor Daniel Services Corporation, Electric Auto Lite Company, Dow Chemical Company, Decatur Land Improvement and Furnace Company, Decatur Aluminum, Pan American Oil, Union Compress & Warehouse Company, Borden Chemical, Triangle Construction Company, Borden’s Ice Cream Company, Dothan Electric Light and Water Works, Dothan Grocery Company, Faulkner Ice Company, Michelin Tire Corporation, Ensley Steel Works, Semet-Solvay Company, Celotex Corporation, Koppers Company, Inc., USX Corporation, Jim Walters Corporation, Florence Hardware Company, Osborn Ice Company, Rogers, Inc., Stylon Corporation, Weyerhauser Corporation, Crossfield Ice & Ice Cream Company, Defense Plant Corporation, Engineering Sales, Inc., Gadsden Alabama Furnace Company, Lily Ice Cream Company, LTV Steel, Robert Plastering, Singleton Plumbing & Heating, United Paint & Wallpaper Company, Boaz Spinning Company, Inc., Debardeleben Coal Corporation, Automatic Electric Company, Boeing, Calabama Chemical Company, Dallas Manufacturing Company, Dunlop Tire and Rubber Company, Home Ice & Coal Company, Huntsville Brick & Tile, Huntsville Ice Cream & Creamery Company, Huntsville Railway Light and Power Company, Hutchens Company, Linde Air Products Company, Owens Corning, Merriniack Manufacturing Company, Pate Supply Company of Huntsville, Pennsylvania Construction Company, Thiokol Chemical Corporation, Valley Packing Company, Warren Supply Company, Inc., White Swan Laundry, Alabama Electric Coorperative, Inc., Allied Paper Company, Boise Cascade Paper Group, Jackson Mill Supply Company, West Point-Pepperell, Inc., Lanett Bleachery and Dye Works, Anderson Electric Company, National Metals, Inc., Rockwell Manufacturing, Standard Portland Cement Company, Universal Atlas Cement, Ciba-Geigy Chemical Company, Brown & Root, Mathieson Alabama Chemical Corporation, Ace Fabrication, Aluminum Company of America, American Cyanamid, American Laundry Company, Amison General Builders & Contractors, Anco Insulations, Inc., Atlantic Land Companies, Bemis Bag Company, Bendix Corporation, Brown & Root, Inc., Caribbean Steamship Company, Champion Paper Company, Coca Cola Bottling Company, Container Corporation of America, Diamond Shamrock Chemicals, Doran-Alabama Propeller Company, Electric Lighting Company of Mobile, Fidelity Warehouse Corporation, Mobile Ship Repair Company, Mobile Paper Company, Mobile Linen Service, Mobile Light and Railroad Company, McWane, Inc., Marine Specialty Company, Inc., Marathon Southern Corporation, Kerr-McGee Chemical Corporation, John’s Bargain House Corporation, Insulation Engineers, Inc., Ideal Cement Company, Horras S. Turner Lumber Company, Hollingsworth & Whitney Company, Hammermill International Paper Company, Haas Davis Packing Company, Gulf Ship Building Company, Gulf Lumber Company, Gulf Development Company, Pan American Shell Products Company, Peerless Steam Laundry & Dying Company, Ratcliff Construction, Ruberoid Company, GAF Corporation, Sam Joy Laundry, Inc., Scott Paper Company, Seaboard Manufacturing Company, Shook & Fletcher Insulation Company, Smith-Kelly Supply Company, Inc., Southeastern Compress & Warehouse Company, Southern Electrical and Pipefitting Corporation, Southern Kraft Corporation, Warrant Warehouse Company, Waterman Steam Ship Company, Alabama River Pulp Company, Olinkraft, Inc., U.S. Gypsum Company, Allied Products Company, Adams Manufacturing Company, Alabama Machine & Supply Company, American Service Company, Armour & Company, Bear Brothers, Inc., Bishop-Parker Furniture Company, Brockway Glass Company, Capital Chevrolet Company, Capital Refrigeration Company, Cloverdale Manufacturing Company, Collins Baking Company, Dixie Land Dairy, Edison Electric Light and Power Company, Flack Lumber Company, Gambles Structural Steel, Helburn Company, Koppers Company, Inc., L C Young Ice Cream Company, North Brothers, Inc., Teague Hardware Company, Union Camp Corporation, Union Refining Company, Allis Chalmers, Ford Motor Company, Marathon Southern Corporation, Naheola Southern Corporation, Semet Solvay Company, Sloss Sheffield Steel and Iron Company, B.F. Goodrich Company, Opelika Foundry Company, Pepperell Manufacturing Company, Uniroyal Tire Company, Alabama Power Company, Fort James Operating Company, James River Paper Company, Rust Engineering Company, Macmillan Bloedel Particleboard, Inc., Revere Copper & Brass, Alabama Metallurgical Corporation, Buckeye Cotton Oil Company, Combustion Construction Company, Henry Brick Company, Toccoa Manufacturing Corporation, Alabama and Tennessee Coal and Iron Company, Muscle Shoals Rubber Company, North Alabama Turn Company, Reynolds Alloys Company, Atlas Steel Products Company, Defense Metal Products, Inc., Moretti Harrah Marble Company, Allen Graphite Company, Newbury Manufacturing Company, Northern Alabama Coal Iron and Railway Company, Talladega Furnace Company, Alabama By-Products Corporation, Ketona Chemical Corporation, Republic Iron and Steel Company, Republic Steel Corporation, Bailey Boiler & Steel Company, Cole Supply Company, Hunt Oil Company, Gulf States Lumber Company, Michelin North America, Tidewater Construction Company, Robbins Tile Company, Creasey Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation and Woodward Iron & Coke.
In addition, the following is a non-comprehensive list of Alabama military sites with known risks of asbestos exposure: Fort McClellan Army Base, Fort Rucker, Redstone Arsenal Army Base, Anniston Army Depot, Maxwell Air Force Base, Brookley Air Force Base, Craig Air Force Base and Tyndall Air Force Base.
To determine the best possible medical treatment for your mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer, contact The Steinberg Law Group so a member of our team can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact/ now.
Robert L. Steinberg
The Steinberg Law Group
+1 888-891-2200
rls@robertlsteinberg.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn