The Abrahamic Business Circle - Agriculture Event

the only regional information TV channel in the English language in UAE recognizes His Excellency Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launching of the golf series at Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club for 9 holes in partnership with WeTel TV was indeed a success. This invitation-only event has been attended by hundreds of “thoughtful and Iconic Leaders” from the corporate world who share a common interest in development through business networking using social interaction over a game of golf. The “Golf Series” will be the first major event in UAE produced in collaboration with The Abrahamic Business Circle.

WeTel TV recognizes His Excellency Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel- The Abrahamic Business Circle Founder and Chairman last 20th of September 2021 at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club

His Excellency Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel, World-Renowned Investor and Senior Advisor to Royal Families and Ultra High-Networth Individuals (UHNWI), Founder and The Abrahamic Business Circle's Chairman of the Board has been recognized as the “MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR 2021” by Prof. Adil Matin -The President of WeTel TV.

WeTel TV UAE - the only regional information TV channel in English language, available on channel No. 336 on Etisalat elife platform in the United Arab Emirates, and also available on Amazon fire TV, Apple TV and Roku and ATN Arab Network Television for worldwide audience.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle

The Abrahamic Business Circle is the fastest growing global networking organization and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum. Founded by H.E.Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, the organization is composed of high-level individuals who shares the same vision in promoting ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The organization’s initiative will generate huge opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.

The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Upcoming Conference Dates in 2021:

25th November 2021-Technology Investment Conference 2021