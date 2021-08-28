NEWS

Several states waiving animal health certificate requirement

August 28, 2021

Baton Rouge, La. (Aug. 28, 2021) – Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said several states are waiving their health certificate requirement for livestock coming into their state due to Hurricane Ida.

Mississippi, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee have authorized temporary health certificate waivers due to Hurricane Ida.

The health certificate waiver expires September 17, 2021.

Mississippi, Florida and South Carolina all continue to require proof of Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA) test.

While regulations vary from state to state, generally livestock moving into another state must be accompanied with an official health certificate that states the animals are healthy, free from signs of infections or contagious diseases, internal or external parasites, etc. Health certificates are valid for 30 days.

To view each state waiver, go to https://www.ldaf.state.la.us/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/State_healthwaiver.pdf

