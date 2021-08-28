Updated with Photos * Suspects Sought in Kidnapping while Armed (Gun) Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating suspects in connection to Kidnapping while Armed (Gun) offenses that occurred in the First, Third and Fourth Districts.

First District

On Saturday, August 28, 2021, at approximately 3:45 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 500 block of 13th Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished firearms and forced the victim inside of a vehicle. The suspects drove the victim to an ATM and obtained the victim’s account information to withdraw funds from the victim’s bank account. The suspects then released the victim at a secondary location and fled the scene. CCN: 21-121-976

Third District

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at approximately 10:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1300 block of Corcoran Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and additional suspects forced the victim inside of a vehicle. The suspects drove the victim to multiple ATMs and withdrew funds from the victim’s bank accounts. The suspects then released the victim at a secondary location and fled the scene. CCN: 21-120-179

On Saturday, August 28, 2021, at approximately 2:20 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1200 block of 10th Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished firearms and forced the victim inside of a vehicle. The suspects drove the victim to an ATM and obtained the victim’s account information to withdraw funds from the victim’s bank account. The suspects then released the victim at a secondary location and fled the scene. CCN: 21-121-977

Fourth District

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at approximately 11:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 5200 block of 14th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and ordered the victim inside of a vehicle. The suspects obtained account information from the victim and then forced the victim out of the vehicle at a secondary location. The suspects later withdrew funds from the victim’s bank accounts. CCN: 21-120-778

On Thursday, August 26, 2021, at approximately 1:14 am, the suspects brandished handguns and approached the victim in the intersection of 14th and Allison Street, Northwest. When the victim attempted to flee, the suspects assaulted the victim and forced him into vehicle. The suspects obtained property and account information from the victim. The suspects drove the victim to multiple ATMs and withdrew funds from the victim’s bank accounts. The suspects then released the victim at a secondary location and fled the scene. CCN: 21-121-116

The suspects are described as three or four black males, possibly 20-29 years of age. One of the suspects is described to have a curly, high-top fade hairstyle. Two of the suspects were captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video:

https://youtu.be/R-UGSwgtZlA

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a Nissan Rogue and can be seen in the photos below:

These cases are being investigated as potentially related. Anyone who has information regarding these cases should call police at (202)727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC, currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.