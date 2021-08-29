Imperio NFT Drop

Brazilian Samba School Império Serrano is Launching the World’s First Brazilian Carnival NFT with Abrakazum and UREEQA

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ, BRAZIL, August 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / --UREEQA truly went international with this summer’s release of Brazil’s first Responsibly Minted™ NFT. But we’re back to help make more digital art history in South America with the world’s first Brazilian Carnival NFT on behalf of the legendary Império Serrano samba school and the Brazilian entertainment company Abrakazum.In addition to a piece of unique Carnival-related art, the samba school will tokenize the Império Serrano flag carried during the 2022 parade, a lifetime costume in one of the parade’s floats and four lifetime tickets to the parade itself (to be used any year). It’s another strong new example of the next phase of the NFT culture, in which Creators are tokenizing physical and digital creations in a combined offering.UREEQA will utilize its Responsible Minting™ technology to verify the ownership, authorship and originality of the work itself, and to protect Império Serrano, Abrakazum and prospective buyers.The auction kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 1 with a starting bid of US$18,700 in UREEQA’s Marketplace.“Império has a pioneering tradition,” Império Serrano Executive Director Luis Escafura said of his 74-year-old organization. “It was the first samba school to parade with a themed Samba, the first to parade with a ‘Front Commission,’ the first one to own a soccer club, among other innovations. We are very excited to write our names in history once again with the world’s first Carnival-related NFT.”“NFTs are a digital revolution that is being adopted by artists, athletes, celebrities and brands to sell art on the internet,” Abrakazum Founder Juno Moraes said. “However, tokenization is not restricted to art, painting, music or animation. An NFT can be anything that can be sold and have its ownership transferred. This is exactly what Império Serrano has done with the NFT offering, and we’re thrilled to be supporting their endeavor.”“The beautiful thing about the NFT space is there are no limits in terms of reach,” UREEQA CEO Harsch Khandelwal said. “Anybody in the world with an internet connection can make, sell or buy NFTs, and UREEQA is prepared to protect, manage and monetize NFTs worldwide regardless of cultural or language dynamics that in the past might have been viewed as barriers. The NFT market is a global village, and we have the ability to serve everybody. Working with respected Brazilian institutions like Império and Abrakazum is an honor, and proof that we’re ready to take on the globe.”About UREEQAThe UREEQA platform strives to protect Creators’ work, their rights and their revenue by harnessing the power of blockchain technology.Established in Canada in 2020, UREEQA will modernize the inefficient and bureaucratic systems currently in place for copyright, patent, industrial design and trademark protection. By building a robust and compelling Package of Proof for source creative work, UREEQA only mints Validated NFTs to represent creative rights. This helps keep buyers safe by giving them confidence that the work they are purchasing was minted by the smart contract approved by the Creator of the work and is therefore authentic.UREEQA provides value and opportunities for its Creators, Validators and Tokenholders via URQA, the token at the heart of the UREEQA ecosystem.For more information on UREEQA and upcoming announcements please visit our website UREEQA.comAbout Abrakazum EntretenimentoCreated by the music producers Raphael Lós, Kelpo Gils and Juno Moraes in 2015, ABRAKAZUM ENTRETENIMENTO operates in different business verticals as an agency, a production company, a record label and a publisher. Specialized in the music industry, Abrakazum is focused on creation, artistic supervision, musical marketing, and career management. The company is a solution hub for quality artistic content production and product development with emphasis in new technologies. Abrakazum is UREEQA’s Premium Partner in Brazil.For more information on Abrakazum and upcoming announcements please visit our website Website www.abrakazum.com.br Disclaimer:Statements in this article, including any statements relating to UREEQA’s future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in technology development and commercialization. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Word's first NFT by Imperio Serrano in partnership with Abrakazum and UREEQA