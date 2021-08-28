Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 4500 Block of Quarles Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, August 27, 2021, in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:31 pm, a suspect brandished a firearm and shot the victim from a vehicle at the listed location. The vehicle then fled the scene. The victim sought treatment at an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.