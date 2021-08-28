Persons of Interest in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) Offense: 1000 Block of G Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the 1000 block of G Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:15 am, members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, members located two adult males suffering from stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The persons of interest were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.