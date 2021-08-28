Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4600 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, August 27, 2021, in the 4600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 9:15 pm, the suspects entered the listed location. Once inside, the suspects assaulted the victim, and demanded property from the victim. One of the suspects brandished a handgun, and struck the victim. The suspects took the victim’s property and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.