COVID-19 Vaccinations, Testing Halted in Central and South Mississippi Due to Hurricane Ida

JACKSON, Miss. In anticipation of Hurricane Ida, all Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination and testing locations in Central and South Mississippi will be cancelled Monday, August 30th and Tuesday, August 31st. Further cancellations are possible.

Appointments for testing and vaccinations through covidvcaccine.umc.edu will be available beginning Thursday, weather permitting.

