Submit Release
News Search

There were 136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,153 in the last 365 days.

COVID-19 Vaccinations, Testing Halted in Central and South Mississippi Due to Hurricane Ida

This page has been automatically translated from English. MSDH has not reviewed this translation and is not responsible for any inaccuracies.

JACKSON, Miss.   In anticipation of Hurricane Ida, all Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination and testing locations in Central and South Mississippi will be cancelled Monday, August 30th and Tuesday, August 31st. Further cancellations are possible.

Appointments for testing and vaccinations through covidvcaccine.umc.edu will be available beginning Thursday, weather permitting.

Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.

Press Contact: MSDH Office of Communications, (601) 576-7667 Note to media: After hours or during emergencies, call (601) 576-7400

You just read:

COVID-19 Vaccinations, Testing Halted in Central and South Mississippi Due to Hurricane Ida

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.